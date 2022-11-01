Cleaver was announced as part of the I'm a Celebrity 2022 line-up on Monday 31st October, alongside Mike Tindall , Boy George and Lioness star Jill Scott.

This Sunday (6th November), 10 celebrities will enter the I'm a Celebrity jungle for 2022, and one of those very brave stars is Sue Cleaver.

Soap fans will recognise Cleaver from ITV's Coronation Street, on which she's played Eileen Grimshaw since 2000.

So, who exactly is Sue? And does she have what it takes to be crowned this year's Queen of The Jungle?

Read on for everything you need to know about Sue Cleaver, including what she had to say about signing up for the ITV show.

Who is Sue Cleaver?

Age: 59

Job: Actress

Instagram: @officialsuecleaver

Twitter: @Sue_Cleaver

Sue Cleaver is an actress, best known for playing Eileen Grimshaw on Coronation Street.

She also played Glenda in BBC comedy series dinnerladies, which ran for two series from 1998 to 2000.

Aside from her acting, Cleaver became a trainee psychotherapist and is in her final year of studying.

Will Sue leave Coronation Street?

While Sue takes part in I'm a Celebrity, she has been temporarily written out of the soap, so viewers should expect to see her back on the Cobbles soon after.

Ahead of her IAC stint, Cleaver confided in her co-stars, Simon Gregson and Jennie McAlpine, who have both taken part in the series before, to make sure they also thought she would enjoy the experience.

“I have spoken to Jennie and Simon,” she said. “They seemed to think I will have an absolute ball. They have told me I will love it and have a great time. It is very positive and I am going there feeling excited.”

What has Sue Cleaver said about joining I'm a Celebrity?

"Doing I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! is never really something I considered doing before,” explained the Soap Queen. “But the pandemic happened and then this year, I have just turned 59 and so I decided for my 59th, I was going to shake things up a bit."

She added: "I realised I needed something that would challenge me and I thought this show would be good – and so that’s why I am doing it."

