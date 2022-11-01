From Culture Club's Boy George to Love Island star Olivia Attwood, there are some big names entering the Jungle on Sunday, including Mike Tindall, who'll be the first Royal to sign up for the show.

With just a few days to go until I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! returns to our screens, it's time for fans to get to know this year's campmates – and what a line-up of celebrities we have!

The former Rugby Union player, who is also known for marrying the late Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Zara Phillips, is hoping to become the campsite's "morning motivator", although we doubt he'll be particular chirpy if he's voted to be the first Jungle VIP (Very Isolated Person).

Here's everything you need to know about Mike Tindall ahead of his debut on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

Who is Mike Tindall?

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall. Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Age: 44

Instagram: @mike_tindall12

Job: Former professional rugby player

Mike Tindall is a former English Rugby Union player and the first member of the Royal Family to take part in I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here.

The 44-year-old played for Bath and Gloucester during his career as well as the England team from 2000 until 2011, competing in 11 Six Nations Championships.

In 2011, Tindall married Zara Phillips – British equestrian, the daughter of Princess Anne and the granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II – with the couple sharing three children.

That same year, he was fined £25,000 by the Rugby Football Union for throwing a person with dwarfism in New Zealand during the 2011 Rugby World Cup, however his appeal was partly successful and his fine was reduced to £15,000.

Since leaving rugby, Tindall has appeared on The Jump and Bear Grylls: Mission Survive. He also hosts a podcast with James Haskell and Alex Payne titled The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.

Phobias? "I haven't admitted to having any phobias but in a weird way, I am looking forward to taking part in the trials!"

Missing any special occasion: "My podcast series and the rugby Internationals this autumn."

Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the jungle: "Nothing. I am an open book."

Role in the camp: "Morning motivator. I would like to see everyone get on well and us all have a great experience."

Best attribute: "I am a positive person."

Dream camper: "Samuel L Jackson would be cool. He has lived the life!"

What has Mike Tindall said about joining I'm a Celebrity 2022?

Tindall has said that he decided to sign up for the show after his friend and former I'm a Celebrity contestant James Haskell sang the show's praises, adding: "It is sinking in now that I am taking part. I am ready to rumble!"

"I have been asked on numerous occasions to take part," he said. "The timing was right this year and Hask did the show and he had been talking about it."

The former rugby player also said that he doesn't mind taking part in the Bushtucker trials that require eating bugs, as it's a chance to get some "protein". "I am eight years out of the game now so I am a bit more realistic about food, but I know James said the lack of food can sometimes be hard.

"But at least with the eating trials, you get food in you! It might not taste very nice but at least it is serving a purpose and giving you a protein intake. Bring on those challenges."

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! starts on ITV on Sunday 6th November at 9pm. Find something to watch with our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

