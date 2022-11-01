One contestant who’ll be looking to make their mark in the camp is actor Owen Warner, who is best known to viewers at home for his role as Romeo in Hollyoaks.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2022 will kick off soon on ITV – and its full line-up has been revealed.

He is one of 10 celebrities entering the camp this year, which also includes Coronation Street’s Sue Cleaver, Boy George and radio presenter Chris Moyles.

Ahead of his debut in the jungle, here is all you need to know about Owen Warner.

Who is Owen Warner?

Owen Warner, Malique Thompson-Dwyer and Lauren McQueen in Hollyoaks

Age: 23

Instagram: @_owenwarner

Twitter: @_OwenWarner

Job: Actor

Owen Warner is an English actor who made his debut in 2015 as Trev in the short film Beverley, before starring in the short film 20th Century Tribe in 2018.

His first big break came later in 2018 with his role as Romeo in Hollyoaks.

Warner is no stranger to reality shows. Following his debut on Hollyoaks, Warner has made guest appearances on I’m a Celebrity: Extra Camp and Eating With My Ex.

Who does Owen Warner play in Hollyoaks?

Warner portrays Romeo Nightingale in Hollyoaks.

Romeo was introduced in 2018 as the long-lost son of troubled character James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan).

He has been involved in a number of dramatic storylines in the show, including a love triangle involving Romeo, Lily McQueen and her husband Prince.

In 2018, Warner bagged the award for Best Soap Newcomer for his portrayal of Romeo.

Speaking about joining the show, Warner said he was keen for viewers to get to know who he is, rather than watching him as Romeo.

He said: “I am excited for people to get to know me as a person and not a character. People are so used to seeing me recite lines that have been written for me, and most of them are not what I would say myself," Warner said.

He added: “And now it is getting closer, I want to enjoy everything about it. I have told all my friends to vote for me because I will feel like I have wasted it if I don’t do the trials. The trials are part of the I’m a Celebrity experience. It’s great to be going to Australia, the OG format.”

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is Owen Warner leaving Hollyoaks?

Warner will take a brief break from the Channel 4 soap while he stars in this year’s edition of I’m a Celebrity.

Speaking to ITV, he explained: “My character has been written out whilst I take part in the programme. He has gone to Spain for a little bit.”

What has Owen Warner said about joining I’m a Celebrity 2022?

The 2022 line-up for I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here ©ITV Plc

Talking about joining the show, he said: “I still can’t believe I am actually going to be in Australia doing I’m a Celebrity. It’s not sunk in yet and it feels surreal.”

He added: “And now it is getting closer, I want to enjoy everything about it. I have told all my friends to vote for me because I will feel like I have wasted it if I don’t do the trials. The trials are part of the I’m a Celebrity experience. It’s great to be going to Australia, the OG format.”

Talking about the biggest challenges he’ll have to face, Warner admitted that he’s not looking forward to missing out on his haircuts

“I have to get haircuts twice a week for work and I think not having them will be the biggest trial! I might come out looking like a different geezer!”

Discussing what he’s looking forward to, he added: “I am excited for people to get to know me as a person and not a character. People are so used to seeing me recite lines that have been written for me, and most of them are not what I would say myself. My character has been written out whilst I take part in the programme. He has gone to Spain for a little bit.”

More like this

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! will return to ITV on Sunday 6th November at 9pm. Find something to watch with our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.