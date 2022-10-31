With less than a week to go until the start of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! 2022, the official line-up of celebrities entering the jungle has finally been revealed.

They will be joined by TV presenter and journalist Charlene White, radio DJ Chris Moyles, England Lioness Jill Scott MBE, comedian Babatúndé Aléshé and Love Island star Olivia Attwood

The celebs will be the first to enter the Australian jungle for the show since 2019, after the 2020 and 2021 seasons took place in Wales due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2022 cast ITV

Explaining why he joined this year's line-up, George said: "I am bored of being iconic in the corner and if you want to compete in the world then being part of telly is part of that. This is the biggest show on TV and that is why I am doing it."

Meanwhile, Attwood gave her reason for joining the show, saying: "It’s the crème de la crème of all shows and obviously I didn’t have to think about it. I said yes immediately!"

This season will once again be hosted by Ant and Dec, and Moyles, who has known the pair for years, said that he knows they will enjoy watching him squirm.

He joked: "If Ant and Dec want to swap with me for 24-hours, I am happy for me and one other campmate to host the show whilst they live in the jungle. I am offering that up right now! Ant will be ok but Dec will probably struggle because he is just so small."

Voting is already open now via the official I'm a Celebrity app for viewers to vote for who they want to become Jungle VIPs, spending their first night stranded on an island and facing the first trial of the series.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! will return to ITV on Sunday 6th November at 9pm. Find something to watch with our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

