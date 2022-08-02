ITV has officially confirmed that the long-running competition will be returning to the Australian jungle after two years in the UK due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

With Love Island having come to an end, it's time to look forward to the ITV's next big reality show – I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! of course.

"Returning to its home in Australia after a two-year break, our celebrities will leave their plush pads and luxuries far behind as they spend up to three weeks taking on the Australian jungle with a whole host of surprises created for them," ITV teases.

Ant and Dec will be returning to host the show's 22nd season, although the cast of campmates is yet to be announced.

ITV revealed earlier this year that it hoped to return to Australia for the upcoming season, with Dec telling The One Show: "We love Wales but you know, Australia is its home and we’d like to get back there if we can."

The show, which first aired in 2002, takes a line-up of celebrities and drops them in the Australian jungle, where they'll be cut off from the outside world and could face the dreaded Bushtucker Trials if the public chooses to vote for them.

The 20th and 21st season of I'm A Celebrity were held at Gwrych Castle in North Wales after COVID-19 restrictions affected travel to Australia.

Danny Miller won the show's 2021 season in Gwrych Castle. ITV

The change in location resulted in I'm A Celebrity crowning its first ever Queen of the Castle, with Giovanna Fletcher winning the public vote in 2020, while Danny Miller was announced as the King of the Castle the following year.

While the I'm A Celebrity 2022 line-up has not been officially announced, the likes of Danny Dyer, Tom Daley, Nadiya Hussain and Matt Hancock have all been rumoured for stints in the jungle this year.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! will return to ITV in 2022. Find something to watch with our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

