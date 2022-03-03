I'm A Celebrity will return to Australia in 2022
The reality TV juggernaut looks set to return Down Under after two years in Wales.
After two years in Wales, ITV has revealed that I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! will return Down Under for its 2022 series.
The long-running reality series had been unable to take place in its usual home in the Australian jungle thanks to COVID travel restrictions, but it looks like things should be back to normal this November.
"We expect a celebrity to return in Australia in November, when it will generate an audience of over 11 million," said ITV's Director of Content Rosemary Newell.
Presenters Ant and Dec had previously said that hopes were high of a return, with Ant explaining that "the plan is the jungle" during an appearance on The One Show last month.
"We love Wales but you know, Australia is its home and we’d like to get back there if we can," he continued, with Dec adding, "That’s what we’re hoping, touch wood."
The series had been filmed near Murwillumbah, New South Wales from its second season onwards until the forced change of plan in 2020, with the grounds of Gwrych Castle in Abergele chosen as the alternative location.
The two series held in Wales were won by Giovanna Fletcher and Danny Miller respectively, while other famous faces to have taken part in the last two years include Frankie Bridge, David Ginola, Jordan North and Vernon Kay.
It's still too early for the rumour mill to have properly begun churning out possible campmates for this year's season – but it's possible the move back to Australia could entice some big names.
