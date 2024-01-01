  1. Home
Hollyoaks

Jamie Lomas poses in front of a red background with a smile on his face and a navy blue shirt on

Exclusive Hollyoaks’ Jamie Lomas confirms who is the true love of Warren’s life

Jessica Fox poses in front of a red screen. She is in all black smiling

Exclusive Hollyoaks’ Jessica Fox praises young actors in sibling abuse storyline

David Ames poses in a grey suit with a white shirt, smiling. He's in front of a red background.

Exclusive Hollyoaks’ David Ames says it was “difficult” portraying Carter

Tamara Hall as Grace Black in Hollyoaks, wearing a black denim jacket and a black t-shirt. Her hair is slicked back into a ponytail.

Exclusive Hollyoaks’ Tamara Wall on Grace and Frankie friendship: ‘Grace has a heart’

Tamara Wall poses against a red background. She is wearing a sequin outfit with her hair tied up.

Exclusive Hollyoaks’ Tamara Wall “laughed” at wild Freddie and Grace reunion



Exclusive Hollyoaks’ Jessica Fox hopes Nancy and Darren stay together for “a very long time”

Kieron Richardson poses with his hands on his chin. He is wearing a beige suit jacket and a white tee.

Exclusive Hollyoaks’ Kieron Richardson was “worried” Ste would go to prison

David Ames as Carter in Hollyoaks. He is wearing a blue suit and tie and is looking up menacingly as he holds a phone.

Exclusive Hollyoaks’ David Ames would return as Carter “if the scripts were right”

Jamie Lomas poses in front of a red background with a smile on his face and a navy blue shirt on

Exclusive Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas promises Warren is going out “with a bang”



Exclusive Hollyoaks’ Kieron Richardson on the “dangerous” side of Rex

Harvey Virdi poses in a black dress at the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards

Exclusive Hollyoaks star Harvey Virdi teases ‘danger’ for Misbah and Donny

Richard Blackwood as Felix Westwood, Jennifer Metcalfe as Mercedes McQueen and Jamie Lomas as Warren Fox all stood next to each other, with serious expressions and looking ahead. They are in a dimly and red lit room.

Exclusive Hollyoaks’ Jennifer Metcalfe thought Mercedes’s 2 baby dads storyline was “fantasy”

Iz Hesketh on the red carpet, wearing a khaki outfit and posing with her hand on her hip.

Exclusive Hollyoaks’ Iz Hesketh celebrates positive impact of trans youth storyline

Jamie Lomas smiling and stood in front of a red background, wearing a blue shirt with floral prints. He is holding a pair of sunglasses in one hand. In the right hand corner there is a badge that reads 'RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024'.

Exclusive Hollyoaks legend Jamie Lomas on signing up for another soap: “Who knows?”

Warren and Mercedes. Warren is hugging Mercedes from the behind as she holds a pushchair and kisses him on the cheek.

Hollyoaks unveils explosive summer trailer teasing brand new gangster mystery

Jennifer Metcalfe poses in front of a red curtain. She is wearing a black strapless dress with her hair in a half up-do. She is smiling with red lipstick on. There's a logo to the right which reads: RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024 sponsored by Inspired Villages.

RadioTimes.com Soap Awards Hollyoaks’ Jennifer Metcalfe teases Mercedes time jump story

David Ames poses in front of a movie poster. He is wearing a white tee and is smiling. There's a logo in the corner which reads: RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024 sponsored by Inspired Villages.

RadioTimes.com Soap Awards Hollyoaks' David Ames teases return for Carter



RadioTimes.com Soap Awards Kieron Richardson on Hollyoaks' dramatic future

Kieron Richardson stood in front of a red curtain backdrop on an awards red carpet. RT Exclusive is in the bottom right of the frame

Exclusive Hollyoaks’ Kieron Richardson: ‘It’s amazing to be recognised by RadioTimes.com Soap Awards’

Louis Emerick wearing a blue three-piece suit, red tie and glasses

Brookside star Louis Emerick joins cast of Hollyoaks

Hollyoaks' Ste racing out of a car

How to watch Hollyoaks online – when does it stream?

Rita Simons as Marie in Hollyoaks wearing a pink bomber jacket, standing in front of the Hollyoaks sign

Ex-EastEnders star Rita Simons’s new Hollyoaks character revealed

Hollyoaks' Ste racing out of a car

Hollyoaks airs multiple tragedies after shock stunt and killer discovery

hollyoaks logo

Hollyoaks previews Hannah Ashworth comeback plus more golden era returns

Coronation Street Logo

ITV confirms reality series with stars of Coronation Street, Emmerdale

Trio of Hollyoaks women from the trailer superimposed onto a grey background

Hollyoaks 2024 preview: 10 spoilers for the year ahead

The cast of Hollyoaks

Hollyoaks to leave Channel 4 in major scheduling shake-up

Maddy Smedley as Faye Fuller in Hollyoaks

The Traitors star Maddy Smedley set to join the cast of Hollyoaks

Richard Blackwood as Felix Westwood in Hollyoaks, getting ready to fight someone

9 Hollyoaks spoilers: Felix lies to Mercedes in illegal fight club story

Richard Blackwood as Felix Westwood in Hollyoaks.

Hollyoaks’ Richard Blackwood teases ‘dark’ side of Felix will come out

Lucy-Jo Hudson as Donna-Marie, Owen Warner as Romeo Nightingale and Kirsty-Leigh Porter as Leela Lomax in a scene of Hollyoaks.

7 Hollyoaks spoilers: Donna-Marie blackmails Joel amidst relapse

Rayne Royce sat at a table in Hollyoaks.

8 Hollyoaks spoilers: Rayne’s lies begin to unravel

Rita Simons as Roxy Mitchell in EastEnders in 2017.

Former EastEnders star Rita Simons ‘set to join Hollyoaks’

Prom night at Hollyoaks High

8 Hollyoaks spoilers: Charlie breaks two hearts at prom

Freya wearing an orange suit, sitting in a wheelchair, in front of two other people

Hollyoaks character returns after Silas’s dark storyline

Peri and Donna-Marie at Juliet's funeral in Hollyoaks

7 Hollyoaks spoilers: the village says goodbye to Juliet in sad scenes

