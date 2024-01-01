Hollyoaks Exclusive Hollyoaks’ Jamie Lomas confirms who is the true love of Warren’s life Exclusive Hollyoaks’ Jessica Fox praises young actors in sibling abuse storyline Exclusive Hollyoaks’ David Ames says it was “difficult” portraying Carter Exclusive Hollyoaks’ Tamara Wall on Grace and Frankie friendship: ‘Grace has a heart’ Exclusive Hollyoaks’ Tamara Wall “laughed” at wild Freddie and Grace reunion Exclusive Hollyoaks’ Jessica Fox hopes Nancy and Darren stay together for “a very long time” Advertisement MPU misc Exclusive Hollyoaks’ Kieron Richardson was “worried” Ste would go to prison Exclusive Hollyoaks’ David Ames would return as Carter “if the scripts were right” Exclusive Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas promises Warren is going out “with a bang” Exclusive Hollyoaks’ Kieron Richardson on the “dangerous” side of Rex Exclusive Hollyoaks star Harvey Virdi teases ‘danger’ for Misbah and Donny Exclusive Hollyoaks’ Jennifer Metcalfe thought Mercedes’s 2 baby dads storyline was “fantasy” Exclusive Hollyoaks’ Iz Hesketh celebrates positive impact of trans youth storyline Exclusive Hollyoaks legend Jamie Lomas on signing up for another soap: “Who knows?” Hollyoaks unveils explosive summer trailer teasing brand new gangster mystery RadioTimes.com Soap Awards Hollyoaks’ Jennifer Metcalfe teases Mercedes time jump story RadioTimes.com Soap Awards Hollyoaks' David Ames teases return for Carter RadioTimes.com Soap Awards Kieron Richardson on Hollyoaks' dramatic future Exclusive Hollyoaks’ Kieron Richardson: ‘It’s amazing to be recognised by RadioTimes.com Soap Awards’ Brookside star Louis Emerick joins cast of Hollyoaks Advertisement MPU misc How to watch Hollyoaks online – when does it stream? Ex-EastEnders star Rita Simons’s new Hollyoaks character revealed Hollyoaks airs multiple tragedies after shock stunt and killer discovery Hollyoaks previews Hannah Ashworth comeback plus more golden era returns ITV confirms reality series with stars of Coronation Street, Emmerdale Hollyoaks 2024 preview: 10 spoilers for the year ahead Hollyoaks to leave Channel 4 in major scheduling shake-up The Traitors star Maddy Smedley set to join the cast of Hollyoaks 9 Hollyoaks spoilers: Felix lies to Mercedes in illegal fight club story Hollyoaks’ Richard Blackwood teases ‘dark’ side of Felix will come out 7 Hollyoaks spoilers: Donna-Marie blackmails Joel amidst relapse 8 Hollyoaks spoilers: Rayne’s lies begin to unravel Former EastEnders star Rita Simons ‘set to join Hollyoaks’ 8 Hollyoaks spoilers: Charlie breaks two hearts at prom Hollyoaks character returns after Silas’s dark storyline 7 Hollyoaks spoilers: the village says goodbye to Juliet in sad scenes See more Hollyoaks