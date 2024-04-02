A character description for Donny says: "Charisma personified, Donny is a confident and charming man with an infectious personality and a kind heart.

"He always tries to do right for his kids and he comes to the village ready to build a relationship with estranged daughter Vicky."

Emerick will first appear as Donny on the episode airing on Tuesday 9th April, 35 years to the day since his first episode on Brookside.

The Hollyoaks episode will be available to stream early on Channel 4 from Monday 8th April.

Louis Emerick as Donny Clark in Hollyoaks. Channel 4

Talking about joining the soap, Emerick said "Donny is coming back to see his son and it collides with his daughter’s birthday, which is very emotional, as it’s the first time he has met her.

"It has equally been moving for me, personally. I was there when Hollyoaks began.

"We sat with the Brookside and Hollyoaks crew and watched a screening of the first ever episode in 1995. It is so exciting to be back with this vibrant cast and crew, back on the set where it all began."

Emerick played Mick Johnson on Brookside, which was also created by Hollyoaks creator Phil Redmond, from 1989 to 2001, with classic episodes available to stream now on STV Player.

He isn't the only former star of a different soap to have recently joined Hollyoaks, with EastEnders's Rita Simons taking over the role of Marie Fielding.

Hollyoaks is available to stream on Channel 4 and airs every weeknight at 7pm on E4.

