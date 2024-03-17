According to a synopsis: "Having sent drinks over to Ken and his son in law Steve, Elspeth is invited to join them, leaving Steve gutted that his octogenarian father-in-law has managed to hit it off with an attractive lady whilst he hasn’t met anyone."

Speaking about appearing on the soap, Lederer said that she had always felt Coronation Street was "the most substantial" and added: "To be offered a part playing a role opposite William Roache is even more exciting."

Meanwhile on the topic of her day filming on the Cobbles, she said: "It was a very rainy day up in Manchester and I was so excited to see the words Coronation Street on the side of the building so I got a photo taken like a tourist before I went in.

"What struck me was how amazing everyone was and how comfortable they made me feel. From the word go everyone couldn't have been nicer. They were just so very friendly."

Helen Lederer as Elspeth in Coronation Street ITV

Lederer described her character Elspeth as "forward" and added that she has "an open heart and an open mind" and is "proud to be there [at the bar] on her own and speak to people."

On her decision to approach Ken she continued: "This is where she is bold, she does something which is often something that men will do to women.

"She gets Debbie to send over two drinks to Ken and Steve to get Ken’s attention. I think bold is a very keyword now for this generation of women of a certain age who still want to live their life. If she wants to have a chat with a person she thinks ‘I'll do that’.

"So many people would have the fear of being rejected but she doesn’t. She takes the initiative and she is not disappointed as Ken is open to getting to know her."

