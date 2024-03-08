Roy, however, remains convinced that Lauren has made a fresh start elsewhere, while the recently returned Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) reminded Carla Barlow (Alison King) that Lauren may have wanted to get away from the place where she had been groomed by the Far Right group.

Bobby revealed he was going to speak to someone called DirtyNigel54, who claimed they had seen Lauren; while at the café, Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) told Roy that she had been berated by the landlord of the flat she had rented, having herself sub-let the place to Lauren.

Lauren had left the flat in a mess, so Roy offered to clean it up. Heading over there with his cleaning supplies and trusty apron, Roy surveyed his surroundings, put on some music and rubber gloves and got to work.

Cait Fitton as Lauren Bolton in Coronation Street. ITV

But as he tidied, washed up and cleared away Lauren's things, we couldn't help feeling uneasy when Roy began to scrub the carpet, where a very prominent blood stain lay.

Roy tried his hand at getting rid of the blood, before giving up to put the sofa back together - where he found what looked to be a used condom packet!

Just as Roy was discarding this, he was interrupted by Bobby, who had hit a dead end with Dirty Nigel and was not happy to see Roy going through his pal's things.

Roy was adamant that Lauren had moved away, while Bobby maintained that she was missing. Suspicious as to why Roy was cleaning the flat, Bobby suggested that Roy was hiding something he didn't want anyone else to see.

While Roy did not comment on the blood he had found, he invited Bobby to take a look at Lauren's belongings for himself.

Bobby reported his findings to Carla, branding Roy "dodgy". Carla, Fiz Dobbs (Jennie McAlpine) and Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) jumped to Roy's defence, sending Bobby away to calm down and come to his senses.

Instead, Bobby confided in Max Turner (Paddy Bever), who also wasn't convinced that Roy was involved. Max tried to steer Bobby in another direction in his search, and they looked up Lauren's O-Vidz account.

The subject of Lauren's mystery boyfriend cropped up, while Max referenced Lauren's previous account which was reported by Ryan when she was still underage.

Later, Bobby made amends with Carla, confiding his fears for Lauren. But what exactly is going on with Roy? Official spoilers have revealed that he will be arrested for Lauren's murder next week, and we find it hard to believe that he's guilty of the most minor of crimes, let alone anything this horrific.

Still, Coronation Street is dropping hints with Roy's lack of worry over that blood stain, so does he know something we don't?

