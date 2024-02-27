Bobby Crawford's (Jack Carroll) search for missing Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) changes pace, while Fiz Dobbs (Jennie McAlpine) doesn't feel as welcome as she'd hoped on her return home.

Finally, Stu Carpenter (Bill Fellows) is surprised to come face to face with Dom Everett (Darren Morfitt).

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers from 4th - 8th March 2024.

More like this

7 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Maria Connor attacks bully Mason Radcliffe

Maria is furious to see nasty Mason. ITV

Gary Windass (Mikey North) and Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) take Liam to the café for a milkshake, but when Mason arrives, furious Maria flies at him and she has to be restrained by Gary.

Mrs Crawshaw (Carla Mendonça) tells them she is gathering evidence to get Mason expelled. Liam confides in stepbrother Jake Windass (Bobby Bradshaw) that he saw Mason picking on another boy at school.

Jake thinks Liam should report him, but Liam wants to stay out of it. But the week soon takes a darker turn for Dylan...

2. Mason sets up Dylan Wilson's arrest

Dylan is arrested. ITV

Under pressure, Liam admits to Gary and Maria that Mason threatened him with a knife, and they take the terrified teen to the police station.

Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) and another officer call in to tell Sean Tully (Antony Cotton), Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) and Dylan that they believe they're hiding a zombie knife that was used in an assault.

Dylan denies knowing anything about it, but Mason orders Dylan to bring the knife and meet him in the ginnel. But as Dylan waits nervously, Craig approaches, finds the knife in Dylan's bag and arrests him.

Dylan realises with horror that Mason has set him up, and Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) joins Sean and Dylan in the interview room, and she impresses upon a terrified Dylan that it's time to stand up to Mason and tell the police everything he knows.

Sean defends Dylan as Eileen and George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) ask questions, while Dee-Dee urges Dylan to think about his plea. When Dylan speaks to Liam and apologises for the bullying, Dylan is horrified when Liam reveals he considered taking his own life.

Mason thanks Dylan for taking the rap, but Dylan looks at Mason with contempt and tells him he told the police about the hit and run too. How will Mason react to Dylan taking a stand at last?

The Samaritans are available 24/7 if you need to talk. You can contact them for free by calling 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or head to the website to find your nearest branch.

There is also help for teens struggling with their mental health at Mind.

3. Danger for Sarah Barlow and Bethany Platt

Bethany and Sarah are put in danger. ITV

After signing the divorce papers, a sad and guilty Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) decides to delete Harvey Gaskell's (Will Mellor) appeal document. He puts the USB of the CCTV footage in a jiffy bag and marks it 'The murder of Natasha Blakeman'.

An angry Harvey calls him, aware that the police have the CCTV footage, and warns Adam to watch his back. Adam tells Sarah he doesn't want a divorce, he still loves her and wants them to try again.

Sarah is so shocked that she leaves the flat, and when Bethany approaches her upset mum, a car accelerates towards them!

Who ends up in hospital? We know someone does, as it provides the backdrop for Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) having a go at a guilt-ridden Adam for getting involved with Harvey and putting Sarah and Bethany in danger.

Ken Barlow (William Roache) is shocked to hear how Adam's actions have impacted everyone, while Dee-Dee gives Adam the cold shoulder and reveals she's looking for somewhere else to live.

Damon Hay (Ciarán Griffiths) assures Sarah that he's spoken to Harvey, who has promised to back off, so she and Bethany are safe. But is it really that simple?

Chatting about Sarah's mindset over Adam's declaration, O'Brien hinted that her alter ego is conflicted ahead of the car collision. "It’s a massive mix of emotions, secretly deep down I think she might be having doubts herself, not because she hasn’t got feelings for Damon, I just think she’s just got such a strong connection with both of them.

"She’s really conflicted because she’s aware that yes she still loves him but so much has happened that she’s not sure they can ever come back from it.

"She’s not sure they can ever repair what they did to each other, how they treated each other, so although she still has feelings for him she doesn't think this is ever going to work. She’s scared of what it all means and she just doesn’t want to hear it so she runs out."

4. Daisy Midgeley's romance with Ryan Connor met with disdain

Ryan and Daisy are making a go of it. ITV

In the Rovers, Daisy and Ryan share a passionate kiss while a disapproving Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) looks on.

Ryan calls in at the factory looking for some work, but his aunt Carla Barlow (Alison King) explains that they're already fully staffed.

Carla is horrified when Ryan reveals that he and Daisy are now at item, but will the relationship last?

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

5. Bobby Crawford receives news on missing Lauren Bolton

Bobby is suspicious of Roy. ITV

In the café, Bobby records an appeal with Suki Waters (Laura Littlewood) from the Gazette in a bid to find Lauren. Suki interviews Roy Cropper (David Neilson), but his appeal is underwhelming and Bobby despairs.

An apologetic Evelyn tells Roy that she's had to let Lauren's flat go, as the landlord found out she was sub-letting it. Roy assures her that Lauren will be fine, and he's convinced she started afresh somewhere new.

Roy heads over to clean the flat when he hears that Evelyn is being charged for the terrible state it's been left in. Bobby is suspicious when he finds Roy going through Lauren's things, and Bobby later fills Max Turner (Paddy Bever) in on his search.

Max reveals that Lauren had two O-Vidz accounts and Ryan reported her for the first one, and Bobby is intrigued. He tells Carla and Ryan that someone called DirtyNigel54 posted online that they've spotted Lauren, and he's meeting them to find out more. Will Lauren be found?

6. Fiz Dobbs feels sidelined

Fiz's homecoming isn't as happy as she hoped. ITV

Evelyn and daughter Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney) agree the house will be overcrowded when Fiz and Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) get home, and each suggest the other moves out.

The couple return to find the pair mid-row, and Fiz gently points out that he'll need to choose between his nan and his mum as the house isn't big enough for all of them.

Evelyn and Cassie try to impress Fiz and Tyrone with their culinary skills, and Tyrone says he doesn't want either of them to leave so, for now, they should carry on as they are. Fiz reckons it's a bad idea, and she's soon heading to the factory to try and impress Carla with some ideas from the Norfolk factory.

But she later confides in Tyrone that she failed to get a promotion, and that even the girls seem to prefer Cassie and Evelyn to her. Tyrone tells Evelyn that Fiz is feeling sidelined, and Evelyn urges Ruby (Billie Naylor) on to read her monologue about her role model. Will this give Fiz a boost?

7. Dom Everett leaves Stu Carpenter stunned

Stu has an encounter with Dom.

Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) tells Stu that she's certain she spotted Dom in the precinct, and Stu is mystified.

Dom later tells Stu that he wants to return the £10k that he took to stay out of daughter Eliza Woodrow's (Savannah Kunyo) life. Dom adds that he'd rather Eliza knew nothing about his visit so as not to upset her. But will Eliza find out the truth?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.