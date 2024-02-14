As Liam headed off to school, he bumped into one of his tormenters, former friend Dylan Wilson (Liam McCheyne), and Dylan's father Sean Tully (Antony Cotton).

With Sean convinced that Liam was the bully after an altercation with Dylan, he made it clear that any more trouble should be reported.

An upset Liam fled back home, where he declared to mum Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) and stepdad Gary Windass (Mikey North) that he wasn't going to school and they couldn't make him.

Gary stormed across the cobbles, intent on angrily confronting Dylan and lead bully Mason Radcliffe (Luca Toolan).

But Maria pointed out that Gary's rage never ended well, so the couple paid deputy headteacher Mrs Crawshaw (Carla Mendonça) another visit, explaining why Liam was now refusing to attend school.

Mrs Crawshaw replied that until Liam himself confirmed he was being bullied, no action could be taken!

Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) advised Maria to investigate Liam's social media for proof, and Maria joined one such social network, naming herself Cleo and gaining access to Liam's page after sending a friend request.

Maria and Gary were horrified to read the vile messages sent to Liam, and when the teen emerged from his bedroom, she and Gary insisted Liam must tell them the names behind the accounts.

Gary and Maria found proof of the bullying in Coronation Street. ITV

On the cobbles, Gary informed Sean that Dylan was one of the kids sending nasty, homophobic posts to Liam.

Sean remained in denial, while Maria had a heart-to-heart with Liam, who confided in his mum that he had been trying to "tough it out".

"This morning, it felt like I hit a brick wall or something,"

Maria assured her son that "now isn't forever", promising that she and Gary would be by Liam's side as they stopped his bullies in their tracks.

Returning to the school with Liam, Maria showed Mrs Crawshaw his phone - but was stunned to find the messages had now been deleted by Liam. The youngster walked out, still too scared to report the bullying.

Gary paid Dylan a visit, hoping to get hold of his phone instead, but was thrown out by Sean and Eileen.

Only George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) believed the accusations, and he made a failed attempt to unlock Dylan's phone.

Though Gary and Maria vowed that Mason and Liam would be dealt with once and for all, Liam was later seen reading a message: "Talk to Mrs Crawshaw and you're dead."

In a heartbreaking moment, Liam typed into the search bar on the laptop, "How to kill yourself," before hiding it and breaking down in Maria's arms.

Can she help her boy before he takes such devastating action?

The Samaritans are available 24/7 if you need to talk. You can contact them for free by calling 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or head to the website to find your nearest branch.

There is also help for teens struggling with their mental health at Mind.

