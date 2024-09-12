As per the synopsis: "Sylvie Morgan was happily married, Natasha Morgan was swimming in wealth, and Beth Morgan and Annabelle Morgan were thick as thieves.

"But this year, as they come together again, everything is different. Sylvie's now single and loving life, Natasha's hiding a desperate financial situation, Beth is barely keeping her life together and Annabelle is, well... dead."

While not much has been given away beyond the synopsis, this sneak peek at the first episode reveals there may be more to Annabelle's death than meets the eye, as one sister-in-law begins sleuthing when a picture sends her into a frenzy.

Angela Griffin, Tamzin Outhwaite and Jo Joyner as Natasha, Sylvie and Beth in The Wives. Channel 5

In the clip (which you can watch at the top of this page), Outhwaite's Sylvie, Griffin's Natasha and Joyner's Beth Morgan can be seen discussing Annabelle's widower Charlie (Jamie Bamber) and his new girlfriend Jade (Katie Clarkson-Hill), who looks eerily similar to Annabelle.

In the clip, Jade can be seen getting Charlie to follow her into the water before Beth (Joyner) turns to the other women to discuss something that doesn't sit right with her.

"This is one of Annabelle's last posts on Insta," Beth says as she shows the women a photo. "See the red dress? Jade was wearing it last night. I'm telling you, she was wearing it!"

Beth then explains that when Annabelle and Charlie would celebrate an anniversary, she would post a photo of her on her wedding day and a caption of how she and Charlie met.

Jamie Bamber as Charlie and Katie Clarkson-Hill as Jade in The Wives. Channel 5

While Natasha thinks the posts are somewhat wholesome, Sylvie is a bit more sceptical – but that isn't where the issue lies.

Watch the full clip to find out what Beth is really worried about...

The Wives starts Monday 16th September at 9pm on Channel 5.

