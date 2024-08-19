The first-look images, while not giving much away just yet, do give us a glimpse at the cast of main characters while they are peering from behind a building.

The other image (below) shows their extensive family as they congregate on a bank of rocks, and they are all looking quite sad - but as of yet, we don't know why. Could they be coming together for a memorial of sorts?

The official synopsis for the series reads: "Last year, four sisters-in-law and their families escaped to their Maltese holiday apartments, as they’ve done every summer for 15 years.

"Sylvie Morgan, played by Tamzin Outhwaite, was happily married, Natasha Morgan, played by Angela Griffin, was swimming in wealth, and Beth Morgan, played by Jo Joyner, and Annabelle Morgan, played by Christine Bottomley, were thick as thieves.

"But this year, as they come together again, everything is different. Sylvie’s now single and loving life, Natasha’s hiding a desperate financial situation, Beth is barely keeping her life together and Annabelle is, well... dead."

The Wives. Channel 5

It continues: "When Annabelle’s widower Charlie, played by Jamie Bamber, arrives with a new woman in tow, Beth tries to be happy for them, but something doesn’t sit right. Charlie’s new girlfriend Jade, played by Katie Clarkson-Hill, looks exactly like Annabelle.

"Beth’s plans to have a great summer are quickly scuppered by Charlie’s odd behaviour, and her suspicion that there is more to Annabelle’s death is heightened.

"With lies coming to light and evidence building, the women work together and against each other to unravel the mystery and bring the culprit to justice.

"But with corrupt officials, drug cartels and career criminals closer to home than ever expected, have they bitten off more than they can chew?"

As well as Joyner, Griffin and Outhwaite, the rest of the cast includes Christine Bottomley (Sherwood) as Annabelle, Jamie Bamber (Strike Back) as Charlie and Katie Clarkson-Hill (Trust Me) as Jade.

The line-up also features Ben Willbond (Good Omens) as the eldest Morgan brother and Beth’s husband Frankie Morgan, Jonathan Forbes (Catastrophe) as Natasha’s husband Sean Morgan, Catriona Chandler (The Rivals) as Annabelle and Charlie’s daughter Sky Morgan, Louis Boyer (Shadow and Bone) as local businessman Luca Vella and Ajay Chhabra (Phoenix Rise) as consulate official Vinay Taneja.

While we don't yet have a release date for the series, its inclusion in Channel 5's autumn drama slate signals that it will be on screens sooner rather than later.

Joyner - who is known for her roles in Eastenders, For Her Sins and Stay Close - previously said on the commencement of filming on the show: "I’m so pleased to be working with Gaumont and in Malta again on The Wives, an exciting female led thriller.

"I’ve become so fond of Malta and its warm and welcoming people, coupled with working with this great cast, not least of all Angela Griffin and Tamzin Outhwaite. This is going to be a fantastic piece. I can’t wait to get started."

The Wives will be coming this autumn to Channel 5 and My5.

