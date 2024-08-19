Doctor Who and Outlander stars in first look at new Channel 5 drama Ellis
We finally have our first look at Sharon D Clarke in the lead detective role.
After it was announced earlier this year, Channel 5's new detective drama, Ellis, couldn't come soon enough – and we finally have our first look at the series.
Along with a drop of new images from a slate of other upcoming series, Channel 5 also treated us to two first-look images of Ellis, with Sharon D Clarke in the title role.
The images show Clarke (above) stood in what looks to a police station corridor and looking pensively out of a window while the other shows her and DS Harper (Andrew Gower) leaning down over a dead body in the middle of a crime scene.
While the images don't give much away, we can anticipate that the new series will be a gritty turn towards the detective genre for the channel.
As per the official synopsis for Ellis, the show will follow DCI Ellis, "A tenacious cop who is parachuted into failing investigations.
"Each two-hour episode sees Ellis – accompanied by her right-hand man DS Harper – arrive at a different police station, where she will have to win over the local detectives and immerse herself in the cases she has come to solve.
"As a Black female cop, Ellis is used to being dismissed and overlooked, but she is a first-class murder detective, with a determination for justice and a deep well of compassion for those who need it."
On the release of the new Channel 5 images and their upcoming autumn drama slate, Sebastian Cardwell, head of drama and deputy chief content officer, said: "We’re riding high on drama at Channel 5 and have an upcoming Autumn schedule packed full of new series that our audience can get their teeth stuck into.
"With detective mysteries, gripping dramas, psychological thrillers and an incredible line up of UK talent to bring the stories to life, there’ll be something for everyone to enjoy."
As of now, there's been no further casting announcements for Ellis, but we know that Holby City's Clarke will be joined by Andrew Gower as her professional partner. Gower is known for his roles in Outlander, Carnival Row and Miss Scarlet and the Duke.
As well as her longstanding role in Holby, Clarke is known for her roles in BBC One's Showtrial, Doctor Who, Informer as well as Red, White & Royal Blue.
While there's no release date just yet for the series, we now know that Ellis will be on our screens this autumn so watch this space.
Ellis will be coming to Channel 5 later this year.
