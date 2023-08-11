The book is a largely very faithful retelling of the popular book and boasts an impressive cast that includes pivotal roles for some big-name stars including Uma Thurman and Stephen Fry.

Meanwhile, the two romantic leads are played by Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine, whom Lopez told RadioTimes.com had an "instantaneous" connection when they first met for a chemistry read over Zoom.

Read on for all the information about the main cast, including details of who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Taylor Zakhar Perez plays Alex Claremont-Diaz

Taylor Zakhar Perez plays Alex Claremont-Diaz. Prime Video

Who is Alex Claremont-Diaz? The son of the first female President of the United States and a high-energy political prodigy, who has something of a rivalry with British royal Prince Henry.

What else has Taylor Zakhar Perez been in? Perez is best known for his role as Marco in the second and third instalments of Netflix's The Kissing Booth film series, while TV credits have included episodes of Cruel Intentions, Scandal and Minx.

Nicholas Galitzine plays Prince Henry

Nicholas Galitzine plays Prince Henry. Prime Video

Who is Prince Henry? A British royal who is initially at odds with Alex until they unexpectedly start falling for each other.

What else has Nicholas Galitzine been in? Previous film credits for Galitzine include Handsome Devil, the 2021 version of Cinderella and the Netflix drama Purple Hearts. Meanwhile, he had a main role in the Netflix horror series Chambers and will star opposite Julianne Moore in the upcoming historical drama Mary & George.

Uma Thurman plays Ellen Claremont

Uma Thurman as President Ellen Claremont. Prime Video

Who is Ellen Claremont? Alex's mother – the first female President of the United States.

What else has Uma Thurman been in? A huge movie star, Thurman is best known for her collaborations with Quentin Tarantino in Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill, while other key film credits include Dangerous Liaisons, Batman & Robin, Gattaca, Paycheck, The Producers, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, Nymphomaniac and The House That Jack Built. She has also starred in TV shows including Chambers, Suspicion and Super Pumped.

Stephen Fry plays King James III

Stephen Fry. Prime Video

Who is King James III? The British monarch and Prince Henry's grandfather, who has some very old-fashioned values.

What else has Stephen Fry been in? A man who will need no introduction to most audiences, Fry came to prominence as part of a double act with Hugh Laurie and is well known for his various roles in Blackadder and his long stint as host of the BBC panel show QI. His many film credits include appearances in Wilde, Chariots of Fire, A Fish Called Wanda, The Life and Death of Peter Sellers, Gosford Park, V for Vendetta, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, Alice in Wonderland, The Hobbit and Love & Friendship.

Sarah Shahi plays Zahra Bankston

Sarah Shahi as Zahra Bankston in Prime Video’s Red, White & Royal Blue. Prime Video

Who is Zahra Bankston? Ellen's Deputy Chief of Staff at the White House who has known Alex since he was a young child.

What else has Sarah Shahi been in? Shahi recently had the main role in the steamy Netflix series Sex/Life while other prominent TV credits include roles in The L Word, Fairly Legal, Person of Interest, Life, Alias, Reverie, City on a Hill, and The Rookie. She also had a role in the 2022 superhero flick Black Adam.

Rachel Hilson plays Nora Holleran

Rachel Hilson plays Nora Holleran. Prime Video

Who is Nora Holleran? Alex's close friend and an activist, who is often his closest confidant.

What else has Rachel Hilson been in? Hilson has had recurring roles in a number of TV shows including The Good Wife, Rise, This Is Us, Love, Victor and American Horror Story: Double Feature.

Ellie Bamber plays Princess Beatrice

Ellie Bamber plays Princess Beatrice. Prime video

Who is Princess Beatrice? Prince Henry's sister, with whom he has a close sibling relationship.

What else has Ellie Bamber been in? Bamber has appeared in several BBC dramas including Les Misérables, The Trial of Christine Keeler and The Serpent, while previous film credits include Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, Nocturnal Animals and The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Malcolm Atobrah plays Percy "Pez" Okonjo

Malcolm Atobrah plays Pez. Prime Video

Who is Percy "Pez" Okonjo? Henry's best friend who is always very supportive.

What else has Malcolm Atobrah been in? Atobrah recently had a role in acclaimed romcom Rye Lane, and has appeared in episodes of TV shows such as Death in Paradise and Intergalactic.

Clifton Collins Jr plays Senator Oscar Diaz

Who is Senator Oscar Diaz? Alex's father and a prominent politician, who is generally very supportive of his son.

What else has Clifton Collins Jr been in? Collins Jr has appeared in films such as One Eight Seven, Traffic, Capote, Star Trek and Pacific Rim, and TV shows including Crisis Center, Thief, The Event and Westworld.

The cast also includes: Aneesh Sheth (Jessica Jones), Thomas Flynn (Bridgerton), Polo Morín (High Heat), Sharon D Clarke (Doctor Who), Akshaye Khanna (Polite Society), Ahmed Elhaj (The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself) and Juan Castano (What/If).

Red, White and Royal Blue is now showing on Amazon Prime Video. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.