The movie will land on Prime Video later this summer and boasts stars such as Uma Thurman and Steven Fry amongst its cast. It's safe to say fans of the novel are excited about seeing their favourite characters come to life on screen.

Casey McQuiston's romance novel Red, White & Royal Blue became a New York Times bestseller following its publication in 2019, and now it's been adapted into a film by playwright, screenwriter and first-time feature director Matthew Lopez.

Prime Video recently released a bunch of first-look images from the film – including one showing the two romantic leads Alex Claremont-Diaz and Prince Henry covered in cake – which has only further whetted the appetite of fans.

Read on for everything you need to know about the film adaptation of Red, White & Royal Blue, including the release date and who else is included in the cast.

The film is scheduled for release on Friday 11th August, and will be available to watch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Red, White and Royal Blue cast

Ellie Bamber as Princess Bea and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry in Prime Video's Red, White & Royal Blue. Prime Video

The cast for the film is headlined by The Kissing Booth star Taylor Zakhar Perez and Cinderella's Nicholas Galitzine, who play the leads Alex Claremont-Diaz and Prince Henry respectively.

Meanwhile, there are a few big names in the ensemble including Uma Thurman, Westworld's Clifton Collins Jr, and Sex/Life star Sarah Shahi, as well as roles for recognisable British stars such as Stephen Fry, Sharon D Clarke and Ellie Bamber.

The cast is rounded out by Rachel Hilson (Love/Victor), Aneesh Sheth (Jessica Jones), Polo Morín (High Heat), Ahmed Elhaj (The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself), Akshaye Khanna (Polite Society), Malcolm Atobrah (Rye Lane) and Juan Castano (What/If).

Red, White and Royal Blue plot

Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry, Malcolm Atobrah as Percy Okonjo, Rachel Hilson as Nora Holleran, and Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz in Prime Video's Red, White & Royal Blue. Prime Video

The film follows the same plot as Casey McQuiston's novel – about an unlikely romantic relationships that forms between two people who previously thought of themselves as enemies.

The official synopsis provided by Prime Video reads: "Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the son of the President of the United States (Uma Thurman), and Britain’s Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) have a lot in common: Stunning good looks, undeniable charisma, international popularity … and a total disdain for each other.

"Separated by an ocean, their long-running feud hasn’t really been an issue, until a disastrous—and very public—altercation at a royal event becomes tabloid fodder, driving a potential wedge in U.S./British relations at the worst possible time.

"Going into damage-control mode, their families and handlers force the two rivals into a staged 'truce.' But as Alex and Henry’s icy relationship unexpectedly begins to thaw into a tentative friendship, the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected."

Is there a Red, White and Royal Blue trailer?

No trailer has been released just yet – but we'll post one here as soon as it becomes available.

Red, White & Royal Blue will be released on Prime Video on 11th August 2023.

