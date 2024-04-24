Inside No. 9 will return on BBC Two and iPlayer on Wednesday 8th May at 10pm.

The news of its final season was previously announced in 2022. Co-creator Pemberton explained at the time: "We feel it is a good time to pause Inside No. 9 after we finish filming season 9 next year.

"We're not saying it's over for good. After all, The League of Gentlemen came back [for an anniversary specials], but we won't be looking to make any more episodes for the time being."

Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith. BBC/James Stack

While this may be the final season for now, it "absolutely could [come back]", according to Pemberton. "That's why we've said the door is ajar, rather than closed. You could easily do specials and stuff like that."

The cast for the ninth season was announced last year and is filled with TV favourites. Joining Pemberton and Shearsmith will be Eddie Marsan, Siobhan Finneran, Katherine Kelly, Mark Bonnar and Vinette Robinson.

Other casting includes Joel Fry, Susan Wokoma, Charlie Cooper and Matthew Kelly.

Filming for the final season came to an end back in February, with Pemberton admitting he had "mixed emotions".

In a post on X, the actor wrote: "Time to say goodbye to #InsideNo9 having just wrapped series 9. This takes us to 55 episodes, a very decent innings. Mixed emotions but can't wait to share what we've made."

In a similar vein, Shearsmith wrote: "The end. That's it for Inside No. 9 series 9. What a journey the last 10 years have been. But today we arrived at the final stop. So long. Farewell. And thanks for all your kind support and love for the show over the years. We'll miss it."

All previous eight seasons of Inside No. 9 are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.

