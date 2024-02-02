With "that's a wrap" written on it, the board marked that filming on the ninth and final season has now been completed.

Written by, created by and starring both actors, it's certainly a bittersweet time for Pemberton and Shearsmith, as well as their fans.

Pemberton wrote on X: "Time to say goodbye to #InsideNo9 having just wrapped series 9. This takes us to 55 episodes, a very decent innings. Mixed emotions but can’t wait to share what we’ve made."

Similarly, Shearsmith wrote: "The end. That's it for Inside No. 9 series 9. What a journey the last 10 years have been. But today we arrived at the final stop. So long. Farewell. And thanks for all your kind support and love for the show over the years. We'll miss it."

Previously, the first look at season 9 was revealed back in December 2023, along with a guest star announcement that includes some very well-known actors and comedians.

The season 9 cast boasts Eddie Marsan (Vera Drake), Siobhan Finneran (Happy Valley), Katherine Kelly (The Long Shadow), Mark Bonnar (Guilt, Napoleon) and Vinette Robinson (Boiling Point).

Susan Wokoma (Cheaters), Matthew Kelly (Stars in Their Eyes), Charlie Cooper (This Country), Joel Fry (Plebs), Adrian Scarborough (Gavin & Stacey), Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake), Philippa Dunne (Derry Girls) and Dorothy Atkinson (Pennyworth) will also star.

Like previous seasons, the dark comedy anthology series will once again feature new standalone stories, with there set to be six in total. Each one will be set in a different location, with exact plot details yet to be announced.

On the announcement of this final instalment, Shearsmith and Pemberton said: "It is with mixed emotions that we announce we have started filming the final series of Inside No. 9.

"We overheard some crew members the other day describe us as 'a couple of Wonkas', and that seems an apt description. We take the finest ingredients (stellar casts and creatives) and blend them with our secret recipe to produce unique confections that are delicious and often deadly.

"It has been the greatest privilege to have been allowed to make 55 wildly different episodes, and we’ll miss the yearly challenge of trying to entertain and surprise our audience. We honestly feel like golden ticket winners - which makes us not a couple of Wonkas, but a pair of Charlies."

All previous eight seasons of Inside No. 9 are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.

