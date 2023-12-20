The season 9 line-up also includes Susan Wokoma (Cheaters, Chewing Gum), Matthew Kelly (Stars in Their Eyes, Cold Blood), Charlie Cooper (This Country, See How They Run) and Joel Fry (Plebs, Game of Thrones).

In addition, Adrian Scarborough (Gavin and Stacey, The Chelsea Detectives), Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake, Adult Material), Philippa Dunne (Derry Girls, Motherland) and Dorothy Atkinson (Pennyworth, Mum) will also star.

Alongside the casting announcement, the BBC released a first-look image from season 9 (above), showing Shearsmith standing on a railway station and looking into the distance alongside Pemberton, who is dressed in drag.

More like this

The ninth season will feature six new standalone stories, with each one set in a different location. Further plot details are yet to be announced.

Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith in Inside No. 9. BBC/Richard Ansett

Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton said: "It is with mixed emotions that we announce we have started filming the final series of Inside No. 9.

"We overheard some crew members the other day describe us as 'a couple of Wonkas', and that seems an apt description. We take the finest ingredients (stellar casts and creatives) and blend them with our secret recipe to produce unique confections that are delicious and often deadly.

"It has been the greatest privilege to have been allowed to make 55 wildly different episodes, and we’ll miss the yearly challenge of trying to entertain and surprise our audience.

"We honestly feel like golden ticket winners - which makes us not a couple of Wonkas, but a pair of Charlies."

Jon Petrie, director of BBC Comedy, added: "Reece and Steve have, once again, served up a stellar line-up of guests to star alongside them in their funny, beautifully crafted and totally original scripts.

"Inside No. 9 will be hugely missed, but this final series promises to be a treat for all their avid fans."

All previous eight seasons of Inside No. 9 are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.