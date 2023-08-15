Now, in a post on Twitter, which has recently been re-branded as X, Shearsmith has said: "We've been writing the last ever episode of "Inside No.9" and it feels very strange and a bit said. But there you go. Everything must end."

Fans were quick to respond with their sadness at the show's impending end, but appreciation for the series as a whole, with one saying: "As sad as it will be I can’t wait to see what the final story will entail.

"You & Steve have done the impossible & made a long running anthology show that never lost its way. In fact it just kept on getting better. A remarkable achievement."

Earlier this year, Pemberton said that the series "absolutely could [come back]" in future, adding that "the door is ajar, rather than closed".

He continued: "You could easily do specials and stuff like that. But for us and for the poor audience... I think it's good to know we are finishing after [season] 9, but we won't say 'lock the door and throw away the key'."

Pemberton also revealed that he and Shearsmith "still talk about" the possibility of a live stage show inspired by the series, saying: "We will definitely be looking into that, but right now our focus is on doing series 9, promoting series 8. But yeah, don't be surprised if you see that coming to fruition."

He continued: "We don't have any definite plans, but because they are self-contained, a lot of them happen in real-time, they're small casts, they're all in one location, a lot of them do lend themselves to being adapted for the stage.

"And also, we've got the ability to come up with new stories on stage as well."

