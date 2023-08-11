It's A Sin and Bridgerton stars join BBC comedy from Fleabag producers
Dinosaur will focus on an autistic woman in her 30s whose life is upended when her sister rushes into an engagement.
The cast has been announced for new BBC Three comedy series Dinosaur, which comes from Fleabag and The Tourist producers Two Brothers Pictures.
The series, which has been created by Matilda Curtis and Ashley Storrie, will star Storrie as Nina, an autistic woman in her 30s whose life is upended when her sister and best friend Evie rushes into an engagement after only six weeks and makes Nina her maid of honour.
Evie will be played by Kat Ronney, while the rest of the cast will be filled out by the likes of It's A Sin's David Carlyle, Bridgerton's Lorn Macdonald and Roadkill's Danny Ashok.
They will be joined by Greg Hemphill (Still Game), Sabrina Sandhu (Maternal), Ben Rufus Green (The Cockfields), Jim Kitson (King Gary), Sally Howitt (River City), Kate Dickie (Annika) and Sanjeev Kohli (Stonehouse).
The six-part series has started filming now in Scotland, with Storrie saying: "I’m so excited that we’ve started filming, I’m jazzed to showcase Glasgow in all its magical beauty to the world!”
Meanwhile, Curtis said: "I'm thrilled that the series is moving ahead with such a superb cast. It's been a joy to work on the scripts with the very gifted Ashley Storrie and the brilliant team at Two Brothers Pictures."
Dinosaur was first announced back in May of this year alongside a host of other new comedy commissions and five recommissions for returning shows.
Amongst the shows coming back for additional seasons are Bad Education, Avoidance, Mandy, Peacock and Ellie & Natasia, while the new series include a six-part series called Ludwig starring David Mitchell.
Dinosaur will air on BBC Three and BBC Scotland. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide for more to watch.
