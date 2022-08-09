Bad Education season 4: Release date, cast and latest news

Not only will the show be back for a Christmas Special starring Whitehall as hapless teacher Mr Wickers, but a fourth season is also on the way starring Layton Williams and Charlie Wernham, whose characters Stephen and Mitchell will return to the school as new teachers.

It's been ten years since Jack Whitehall's school sitcom Bad Education started airing on BBC Three, and to mark the anniversary the series is set to return – with a twist.

The new season is in production now, but just who will be appearing the new episodes, and when can we expect to see them on BBC Three?

Read on for everything you need to know about Bad Education season 4.

What's happening with the Bad Education revival?

Jack Whitehall, Layton Williams and Charlie Wernham. Gary Moyes

Jack Whitehall's school sitcom Bad Education initially ran for three seasons from 2012 and 2014, following Mr Wickers and his form of students, Class K, including Stephen, Mitchell, Joe, Chantelle, Rem Dogg, Jing and Cleo.

The series was followed by a film (which was set in a slightly different continuity), but then it seemed that the series was done for good – until now.

Earlier this year it was announced that the series would be returning for a brand-new 45-minute Christmas special, co-created by original writers Jack Whitehall and Freddy Syborn and once again starring Whitehall as Alfie Wickers.

Not only that, but it was announced that Whitehall would then be departing the show (although remaining as an executive producer), with former students Stephen and Mitchell stepping up as drama and PE teachers respectively at Abbey Grove for a brand-new, six-part fourth season.

This means Layton Williams and Charlie Wernham will be back to star, with Mathew Horne also returning as Mr Fraser and Syborn staying on to direct.

The new series will be written by a new team of breakthrough writers led by Nathan Bryon, and including Laura Smyth, Leila Navabi, Priya Hall, Ciaran Bartlett and Rhys Taylor, along with Williams himself.

Williams said of his return to the series: "Stephen’s quest for stardom didn’t quite go as planned, and he’s back at Abbey Grove 'teaching' drama! I’m so excited for audiences to experience the madness of Mr Carmichael, the new Class K! We're having so much fun on set, I think you're all in for a treat!"

Meanwhile Wernham said: "It feels amazing to be back on set and having so many talented new individuals alongside to work with. A lot has changed for Mitchell since we last checked in on him. He’s grown up, found a missus and has a kid on the way, but in some ways he’s still a loveable big kid himself. The script this series is laugh-out-loud funny, and I can’t wait for audiences to return to Abbey Grove to laugh along with us."

When will Bad Education season 4 air on BBC Three?

The cast of Bad Education season 2. BBC

We don't yet know an exact release date for Bad Education season 4 just yet, but we do know that the Christmas Special will air Christmas 2022.

This will be followed by season 4 at some point in 2023, and with filming taking place now, hopefully we shouldn't have to wait too far into the year to see Abbey Grove once more.

Bad Education season 4 cast: Who will be back for the revival?

Jack Whitehall and Matthew Horne in Bad Education. BBC

While Jack Whitehall will be back as Alfie Wickers for the Christmas Special, this will mark the end of his teaching career at Abbey Grove, paving the way for Layton Williams's Stephen and Charlie Wernham's Mitchell to take over.

Mathew Horne will also be back as Mr Fraser, although no longer as headteacher – he recently departed the role, but continues to hang around the school kitchen as HR struggles to fire him. That would seem to be all of the returning cast we'll be getting, although there's no saying who could pop up for a cameo.

However, we do now know some new characters who will be joining, including the school's new students and new headteacher Ms Hoburn who will be played by Vicki Pepperdine (The Windsors).

Here's a full list of the cast we can expect to see in the Bad Education Christmas Special and fourth season.

Christmas Special Only:

Jack Whitehall as Alfie Wickers

Season 4:

Layton Williams as Stephen

Charlie Wernham as Mitchell

Mathew Horne as Mr Fraser

Vicki Pepperdine as Ms Hoburn

Asha Hassan as Usma

Anthony J Abraham as Inchez

Bobby Johnson as Harrison

Laura Marcus as Jinx

Ali Hadji-Heshmati as Warren

Francesca Amewudah-Rivers as Blessing

Is there a trailer for Bad Education season 4?

There isn't a trailer for the new season or the Christmas Special just yet, but for now you can rewatch the trailer for The Bad Education Movie right here and relive the last time we all saw Mr Wickers and Class K:

The Bad Education special will air this Christmas, followed by season 4 in 2023 on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer. Looking for something to watch in the meantime? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Comedy hub for the latest news.

