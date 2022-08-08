Bad Education season 4 begins filming with familiar faces

The broadcaster has released a first-look image of the show, which will see two former Class K students return to Abbey Grove as teachers – and it looks like they'll have their work cut out with the new Class K.

A brand new season of Bad Education is in the works at BBC Three eight years on from its third outing, and seven since the Bad Education movie.

Jack Whitehall's Alfie Wickers will bid farewell to the school for good in a Christmas special set to air this year ahead of season 4's launch in 2023. Whitehall will remain as executive producer, but a new team of breakthrough writers is penning the series.

If you're worried about how Class K will fare without Alfie's antics, they're in equally unorthodox hands. Layton Williams's Stephen and Charlie Wernham's Mitchell return as Drama and PE teachers respectively.

Speaking of his return, Williams said: "Stephen’s quest for stardom didn’t quite go as planned, and he’s back at Abbey Grove 'teaching' drama! I’m so excited for audiences to experience the madness of Mr Carmichael [and] the new Class K! We're having so much fun on set, I think you're all in for a treat!"

Wernham added: "It feels amazing to be back on set and having so many talented new individuals alongside to work with. A lot has changed for Mitchell since we last checked in on him. He’s grown up, found a missus and has a kid on the way, but in some ways he’s still a loveable big kid himself. The script this series is laugh-out-loud funny, and I can’t wait for audiences to return to Abbey Grove to laugh along with us."

Freddy Syborn, executive producer, said: "It’s been such a joy to work with Charlie and Layton again, as well as our room of new writers. Jack and I really hope that everyone will fall in love with our brilliant Class K 2.0, and we’re excited for a whole new generation to discover the show for the first time."

The new season will consist of six 30-minute episodes, and will land on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer in 2023.

