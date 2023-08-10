She continued: "I felt happy for them, and I felt like I’ve said everything that I want to say with these characters at this time."

However, when asked whether we've seen the last of Moordale and its characters, Nunn said: "I’m definitely taking a break and thinking about other things. But Moordale is a really rich world, and writing about teenagers is always a lot of fun. So, I think that there’s always potential for more to be explored in that world."

Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong and Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn in Sex Education Season 4. Thomas Wood/Netflix

Does this mean that we could expect spin-offs for some of our favourites - even as central cast members such as Ncuti Gatwa and Emma Mackey move on to other projects? It seems we will have to wait and see.

Read more:

For his part, Gatwa, who will soon be seen playing the Fifteenth Doctor in Doctor Who, recently said that the cast has "outgrown" the Netflix series.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He said: "It was very hard; it was such a big show," he began. "When you’re telling stories that haven’t been seen before, there’s always a battle as to how to tell them. It wasn’t always joyous. I feel like we’ve outgrown it and we’ve given everything we can to it."

Sex Education is available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.