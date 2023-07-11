In the interview, he may not have revealed anything about the plot details or enemies that his Doctor will face, but he did give some intriguing insight into his personality.

He said: "My Doctor is emotionally vulnerable. He hides it with humour, but he's lonely."

He added: "I can't say much more than that; I don't want to spoil anything. But he's also energetic! The poor cameramen struggled to keep up."

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday and Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC/Bad Wolf/Disney

These are some of the only details we know of Gatwa's Time Lord as of now, but we also know that this new era of the show will see Gatwa's Doctor making some big waves in the wardrobe department.

While Doctors have previously stuck to the same iconic outfit for their run, it was previously revealed that Gatwa's Doctor will have a different costume for each episode.

Speaking about taking up the role in the upcoming 14th season, he told Rolling Stone that the reaction to his casting announcement was "mean", saying: "I'm the first Black man to play this character. The British press can be very mean.

"I just have to focus on the job and stay true to what the Doctor is: a mad scientist alien who has adventures and cares about everyone."

While there's a little while yet till Gatwa is on our screens as the Doctor, we are set to see him appear in the upcoming Christmas special this year. In the meantime, the next batch of Doctor Who episodes to land on our screens are the three 60th anniversary specials, which will star David Tennant.

Gatwa's season of the show is currently filming in and around Cardiff, with Gatwa being joined in his season by the new Doctor's companion Ruby Sunday, who will be played by Millie Gibson.

Doctor Who favourite and former companion to the Sixth and Seventh Doctors, Bonnie Langford, is set to return to the series alongside Gatwa, with pictures last month showing the pair filming a yet-to-be-disclosed scene.

