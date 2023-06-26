It was announced earlier in June that Langford would be returning as Melanie Bush , the companion to the Sixth and Seventh Doctors, who appeared in the series between 1986 and 1987.

As filming on the fourteenth season of Doctor Who continues in Cardiff, Ncuti Gatwa has been spotted filming dramatic scenes alongside returning companion star Bonnie Langford.

While she made a brief cameo appearance in Jodie Whittaker's swan-song, The Power of the Doctor, this is the first time fans will see Mel properly back in action for over 35 years - and it certainly looks dramatic.

In photos and a video taken from set, passers-by are seen running through the streets, as Gatwa's Doctor and Mel ride off on a scooter.

For now we have no additional context for this scene, and it seems that we will have to wait until 2024 to find out just what's going on.

Upon the announcement that Langford would be returning, Sylvester McCoy exclusively told RadioTimes.com that it was "wonderful" to hear, and that "the production underused Bonnie" when she was with the Seventh Doctor.

He added: "How brilliant it will be for us all to see how bright beautiful Bonnie can be in Who. She was bloody marvellous in EastEnders!"

Before we get to Gatwa's Doctor, fans will first be treated to three specials with David Tennant returning to the series, now playing the Fourteenth Doctor.

Tennant recently said of his return: "It’s a victory lap, in a way – you get to enjoy something that had meant so much to you one last shot before you get too old to do it again."

Speaking about Gatwa's take on the role, Tennant also said that it makes him feel "like I’m just holding the coat till he arrives, because he’s very exciting."

