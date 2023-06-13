Tennant will soon be seen reprising his role as the Doctor for three 60th anniversary specials, and said that while his and Catherine Tate's returns to the show "took a bit of wrangling", they were "always receptive to the notion".

With David Tennant starring in a special instalment of There She Goes , the actor has spoken with this week's issue of Radio Times magazine and revealed some further details of his return to Doctor Who later this year.

He continued: "Initially, it was a casual conversation going, ‘Wouldn’t it be fun to do a one-off?’ Then Russell was back running the show and suddenly it could be something bigger.

"But there’s really no pressure. It’s a victory lap, in a way – you get to enjoy something that had meant so much to you one last shot before you get too old to do it again."

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC/Bad Wolf

Asked whether he's seen his successor in the role, Ncuti Gatwa, in action, Tennant revealed that he has, adding: "It makes me feel like I’m just holding the coat till he arrives, because he’s very exciting."

Read more:

Tennant's co-star in the specials, Yasmin Finney, recently called the episodes a "throwback", while Tennant himself previously revealed that "there's stuff that people do not know is coming", calling the specials "unexpected".

Meanwhile, when it comes to Gatwa's introduction in next year's fourteenth season, we have recently learned that not only will he be joined by returning star Jemma Redgrave and new characters played by Millie Gibson, Jonathan Groff and Aneurin Barnard, he will also star alongside a returning classic companion.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Bonnie Langford is officially set to reprise her role as Mel Bush, with the actress saying: "I am absolutely thrilled to be bringing Melanie Bush back.

"To be part of the exceptional cast, crew and production team led by the force of nature that is Russell T Davies is a career highlight. I’m so privileged and proud to have been a member of the Doctor Who family since the classic era, and to be included in the new generation is phenomenal."

Black Mirror's Salma Hayek on Radio Times magazine cover.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.