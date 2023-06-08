The Heartsopper star is playing a new character called Rose in the episodes – which has led to much speculation among fans as to how she might connect to Billie Piper's beloved companion Rose Tyler.

New Doctor Who star Yasmin Finney has revealed that the upcoming trilogy of specials for the show's 60th anniversary will be a "throwback".

And although Finney understandably hasn't been able to give much away in the way of details, she did recently offer a brief tease to Whovians.

“Get ready, because it really is a throwback,” she told GQ in a recent interview.

Of course, given the fact that the specials mark the return of showrunner Russell T Davies and former stars David Tennant and Catherine Tate, it's perhaps not too surprising to hear them described as a throwback, but the new quotes will no doubt further ramp up the anticipation for the episodes.

In the same interview, Finney also lavished praise on Davies, referring to him as one of the “wisest men” she'd met and adding: "He’s always been ahead of his time. Always. And that’s something that I see in myself, and I see reflected in his writing. I see the power he holds with every word.”

Finney's casting for the specials was first announced in May 2022, with the incoming showrunner saying: "Life on Doctor Who gets brighter and wilder, how can there be another Rose? You’ll find out in 2023, but it’s an absolute joy to welcome Yasmin to the Doctor Who set."

While an exact air date has not yet been revealed, the specials are expected to air on BBC One at some point in November – and as more details have trickled through excitement has continued to build.

As well as Tennant, Tate and Finney, the cast for the specials also includes Neil Patrick Harris as an enigmatic antagonist – who featured prominently in the most recent trailer which debuted last month.

