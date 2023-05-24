The actress, who fans will already know as Suzie in Torchwood , looks set to wreak absolute havoc for the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) - and we wouldn't have it any other way.

In yet more spectacular Doctor Who news, Indira Varma has been cast as the mysterious Duchess in season 14 !

Varma said of her new role: "I’m thrilled to be in Doctor Who and particularly excited to be crossing cosmic paths with Ncuti, as the Doctor, and look forward to creating interplanetary mischief with him. I loved playing Suzie Costello for Russell T Davies in Torchwood so am thrilled to be entering this world again."

Showrunner Russell T Davies added: "I'm overjoyed to be reunited with Indira after our Torchwood days, and this part is truly spectacular! A whole new audience will be hiding behind the settee when the Duchess unleashes her terror."

We can't wait!

Aside from Torchwood, Varma's known for her stunning performances in shows like Obsession and, of course, Game of Thrones.

The official Doctor Who social media accounts previously teased the role the Duchess will play when Jonathan Groff's casting was recently announced, teasing: "Dress to impress, and beware the Duchess..."

Previously, drag legend Jinkx Monsoon's casting was announced, with Davies teasing that they're going to play the Doctor's "most powerful enemy yet".

Basically, we've got a whole lot to look forward to - not to mention Gatwa and Millie Gibson's epic partnership and the revelation that there will be new costumes every single episode.

Gatwa and Gibson will take over the keys to the TARDIS after the 60th anniversary specials, which will see David Tennant and Catherine Tate back in action.

