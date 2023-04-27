Gatwa will not have one set costume throughout the upcoming season but will instead wear something different in each episode.

Doctor Who fans everywhere are counting down the days until we see Ncuti Gatwa on our screens as the Fifteenth Doctor, but it seems as though Gatwa's Doctor is set to change up the order of things in a big way – namely in the fashion department.

He has been spotted on set filming in several different looks and RadioTimes.com can indeed confirm that he'll have a different look in each episode

Doctor Who fans will know that each Doctor is most recognisable for their chosen outfit, from David Tennant's iconic brown or blue suit and long brown coat, to Matt Smith's signature bow tie. But this time around, the Doctor is getting a serious (and welcome) makeover.

While we don't know yet what all these outfits will consist of, the first-look pictures reveal Gatwa in a matching checked suit, with the previously released trailer also giving us a glimpse of Gatwa in a white shirt.

Earlier this month, Doctor Who also unveiled a 1960s look for both the Doctor and his new companion, Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson).

Meanwhile, yesterday (Wednesday 26th April), we shared another glimpse of the Doctor's outfit for the upcoming Christmas special.

The thrilling costume news comes after Gatwa previously told RadioTimes.com at the South Bank Sky Arts Awards that he will have a say on the Fourteenth Doctor's outfit. While he couldn't reveal too much, he did add: "It will be exciting."

Gatwa had also joked that plans for his role had been kept "under wraps" – even from him – because of his "big mouth". But we've known for a while now that Gatwa is set to bring a "sexier" spin on the Doctor, as teased by Doctor Who co-star Neil Patrick Harris.

Speaking about the Sex Education actor, Harris said: "I got to meet and interact with him a bit and he’s glorious," he said, before adding that Gatwa's going to bring "a sexier Doctor" to the show.

Fan favourite character Kate Lethbridge-Stewart is also set to return for Gatwa's first season, while Peaky Blinders star Aneurin Barnard is confirmed to be joining as new character Roger ap Gwilliam.

Before that, we have the 60th anniversary specials to look forward to, which will mark the return of David Tennant and Catherine Tate to the series.

