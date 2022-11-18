The next Doctor Who companion has finally been announced and they will act opposite Ncuti Gatwa who plays the Fifteenth Doctor.

It was the announcement we were all waiting for.

The lucky actor: Coronation Street alum and fan-favourite Millie Gibson!

On Gibson's casting, Gatwa said: "Millie just is the companion. She is full of talent, strength, she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor.

"From the moment she walked into the room she captured all of our attention with her effervescence and then solidified that attention with the sheer torque of her talent.

"This adventure is going to be so wild and so fun, I cannot WAIT to sail the universe with Millie!"

Meanwhile, returning showrunner Russell T Davies revealed he had been a fan of Gibson's work on Coronation Street.

"It’s the great honour of my job to find the next generation of talent, and Millie shines like a star already," said Davies in a statement. "She’s brilliant, dynamic, clever and a wonderful actor. As a Coronation Street fan, I’ve seen Millie survive chases, guns and sieges, but that’s nothing compared to what lies ahead for Ruby Sunday."

So, without further ado, here is everything you need to know about new Doctor Who star Millie Gibson.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who is Millie Gibson?

Millie Gibson poses on red carpet (GETTY)

Millie Gibson is an actress best known for her time on the ITV soap opera Coronation Street as the troubled teen Kelly Neelan.

In 2022, Millie won Best Young Actor at the British Soap Awards and was also nominated for the Serial Drama Performance award at the National Television Awards.

Gibson was also nominated for Best Actress at the Inside Soap Awards.

How old is Millie Gibson?

Millie Gibson is 18 years old.

She was born on 19th June 2004.

What nationality is Millie Gibson?

Millie Gibson is English and was born and raised in Greater Manchester.

What has Millie Gibson previously starred in?

Millie Gibson as Kelly Neelan in Coronation Street. ITV

Millie Gibson made her acting debut in the CBBC television series Jamie Johnson in the role of Indira from 2017 to 2018.

The actress also appeared in an episode of Love, Lies and Records.

Gibson later appeared in the 2018 ITV drama Butterfly.

In 2019, Gibson was cast in her breakout role as troubled teen Kelly Neelan in ITV soap opera Coronation Street.

The daughter of gangster Rick Neelan, Kelly went on to be involved in a dramatic storyline following the aftermath of Rick's murder before she was also involved in a high-profile hate-crime storyline.

After this, Gibson won acclaim for her performance as Kelly during scenes depicting the character's mother's death.

In September 2022, Gibson departed our screens as Kelly after her character discovered that her surrogate father Gary was the man who killed Rick Neelan.

Now, Gibson has been cast as the new companion Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who.

What has Millie Gibson said about joining Doctor Who?

Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson in Doctor Who BBC

Millie will make her debut as companion Ruby Sunday over the festive period in 2023.

Speaking about her casting in Doctor Who, Gibson said: "Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honoured to be cast as the Doctor’s companion.

"It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have travelled in before me. And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa’s side, I just can’t wait to get started."

Gibson was unveiled as the new Doctor Who companion during Children in Need 2022 and stepped out of the TARDIS on live television and revealed her excitement to take on the role and also revealed her character's name.

Is Millie Gibson on Instagram?

Yes, Millie Gibson is on Instagram and is available at the handle @milliegibbo.

Is Millie Gibson on Twitter?

Yes, Millie Gibson is on Twitter and is available at the handle @MillieGibson01.

Read more about Doctor Who:

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage and visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.