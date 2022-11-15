The set of three brand new episodes will pick up from The Power of the Doctor's shock cliffhanger , which saw Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor unexpectedly regenerate into David Tennant's Fourteenth.

Miriam Margolyes is reportedly the latest actor to join the upcoming Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials , which are coming to the BBC next year courtesy of returning showrunner Russell T Davies.

It is now expected that Tennant will return to lead the show through its 60th anniversary celebrations, before passing the baton to Ncuti Gatwa, who will carry the show forward into what looks to be an exciting new era.

The Sun reports that Margolyes has joined the cast of the special commemorative episodes, joining a starry line-up that includes the aforementioned Tennant, Catherine Tate as Donna Noble and Neil Patrick Harris in an undisclosed role.

The BBC declined to comment when approached by RadioTimes.com.

The actor has enjoyed an illustrious career dating back to the 1960s, with her most famous projects including The Age of Innocence, Babe, Romeo + Juliet, and the Harry Potter film series.

Recently, she released an autobiography titled This Much Is True and has fronted a Channel 4 travel series with Alan Cumming titled Lost in Scotland.

No details are available on who Margolyes might be playing in Doctor Who, but fans will hope the script utilises the full range of her dramatic and comedic abilities.

David Tennant returns as the Doctor for the 60th anniversary celebrations. BBC Studios

Margolyes has built a reputation for her outrageous interview appearances, with her most recent on-air mishap being an explicit comment about then-newly appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt on BBC Radio 4.

The Sun quotes an "insider" as saying of the Doctor Who role: "The show’s creators felt that she was such a great character in real life that she was a natural choice to play the character she will have on the sci-fi show, which the BBC are keeping a closely guarded secret."

