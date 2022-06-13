Doctor Who adds Neil Patrick Harris to cast for 60th anniversary

The BBC has revealed that the Emmy and Tony-winning actor is currently filming scenes for the show's 60th anniversary celebrations, which will air in 2023.

How I Met Your Mother and It's A Sin star Neil Patrick Harris is the latest cast member announced for Russell T Davies' new era of Doctor Who .

In a typically cryptic statement, Russell T Davies said: "It’s my huge honour to open our studio doors for the mighty Neil Patrick Harris... but who, why, what is he playing? You’ll just have to wait. But I promise you, the stuff we’re shooting now is off the scale. Doctor beware!"

Davies' final line, "Doctor beware!", could be teasing that Harris will be playing a villain in the new episode(s) but for now, nothing is certain.

Neil Patrick Harris Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

It also remains uncertain whether Harris will appear opposite David Tennant's returning Doctor or Ncuti Gatwa's new Doctor, both of whom have already been announced, although with Tennant known to be filming currently he may be the more likely of the two.

Harris shot to fame in 1989 at the age of 16, when he played the title character in medical sitcom Doogie Howser, MD. He went on to star as breakout character Barney Stinson on How I Met Your Mother, and has had film roles in the Gone Girl, The Matrix: Resurrections and this year's The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

In 2021 he starred in Davies' series It's A Sin, where he played Henry Coltrane, a character working on Savile Row who introduced Callum Howells's Colin to London.

Davies' new era of Doctor Who has already seen four major casting announcements, with David Tennant and Catherine Tate confirmed to be returning to their roles and Ncuti Gatwa and Yasmin Finney playing the new Doctor and a new character called Rose respectively.