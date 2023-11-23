"60 years of #DoctorWho, a lifetime of memories... how many can you squeeze into 60 seconds? Let's find out!" they wrote. As it turns out, it's quite a lot.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The clip opens with Gatwa before cutting to shots of his predecessors, from Tennant to First Doctor William Hartnell, and including Jo Martin's Fugitive Doctor.

We're then taken across some of the Doctors' best quotes, including Tom Baker's, "There's no point in being grown up if you can't be childish sometimes."

Towards the end of the clip, we get our very first glimpse of Gatwa's Doctor and Millie Gibson's companion, Ruby Sunday, in action, with the pair appearing to be running from something.

It's only a flash, but we do see the Doctor frantically reach for Ruby and usher her into the TARDIS.

Read more:

What is clear is that the pair are in for quite the high-stakes and lengthy adventure, with showrunner Russell T Davies already hard at work on scripts for the Fifteenth Doctor's second season.

Before we find out what exactly they're running from, Tennant will return to our screens this weekend in anniversary special episode The Star Beast, which will see him reunite with Catherine Tate's Donna Noble for a brand new adventure.

The pair will face some old and new foes before Gatwa takes over for the Christmas special, which will air on Christmas Day.

Doctor Who's first 60th anniversary special The Star Beast airs at 6:30pm on Saturday 25th November on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Classic episodes are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.