Davies went on to joke: "It's not about those actors yapping away with the dialogue! What's so brilliant about listening to the band tonight is I wish it was always this full volume, this loud and we just did away with the dialogue. One year, okay let me think, series...series 4, I'm gonna write an episode where it's all music, no dialogue."

As host Jo Whiley asked: 'Series 4?", Davies responded: "We're planning ahead. There's no room in series 3."

So, could we be getting four seasons with Davies at the helm? It's certainly more than a little possible, especially considering previous comments made by Davies that imply that he could be working on Doctor Who for "years to come".

Speaking on the Table Manners podcast with Jessie and Lennie Ware, Davies said that he will be working on the show "for years I think, actually, I will have to spend years on that".

On the same podcast, when he was asked whether this meant if he would have any other new projects in the works any time soon, Davies said: "Not for a while. I am sorry. Time to give these young people a bit of space."

Ncuti Gatwa and Russell T Davies. Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Davies's comments have also led fans to wonder whether or not the same can be said of Fifteenth Doctor Ncuti Gatwa, who had previously been attached for only one season of the show.

But in his recent Rolling Stone UK interview, Gatwa mentioned finishing season 2, so could he be in it for the long haul like Davies?

While we don't know the answers to those burning questions just yet, we do know that the upcoming 60th anniversary episodes will pave the way for Gatwa's Doctor - and will see David Tennant and Catherine Tate reprise their fan favourite roles as the Doctor and companion Donna Noble.

As for the music for the series, thanks to Jo Whiley's Radio 2 show, we finally know what the new theme tune sounds like - and we even got to hear Ruby Sunday's theme and Fifteen's theme, too.

At the time of her special Doctor Who musical show being announced back in September, Whiley commented: "As listeners to my Radio 2 show know, I’m a huge Doctor Who fan, so presenting this concert is a dream come true.

"How better to mark the incredible 60th anniversary of the show than with this wonderful celebration of the music that has featured across the decades?"

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Episodes of the classic series can be streamed on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

