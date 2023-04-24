Gold originally joined the BBC sci-series alongside showrunner Russell T Davies when the show was revived in 2005.

Murray Gold will return as composer on Doctor Who for its upcoming 60th anniversary specials.

He went on to write music on Doctor Who for over 12 years, providing scores for the Ninth, Tenth, Eleventh and Twelfth Doctors, before announcing his departure in 2018.

Gold's contributions – including new versions of the classic theme tune, as well musical themes for Rose Tyler, Martha Jones, Donna Noble, the Master, the Cybermen, and the Daleks – earned a warm reception from fans.

Most recently, Segun Akinola served as composer on Doctor Who from 2018 to 2022, providing the music for the Thirteenth Doctor's adventures – but now, Gold is returning to his old post.

David Tennant will portray the Fourteenth Doctor in Doctor Who's 60th anniversary specials James Pardon/BBC Studios

"I’m so happy to be invited back for another joyful ride in the TARDIS," he said. "I didn’t think twice. Working with Russell and his team is just a pleasure."

The award-winning composer will once again work with the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, with his scores featuring when Doctor Who returns in November for three special episodes.

This trilogy, which also marks the return of Russell T Davies as head writer/executive producer, has been produced to celebrate the show's 60th anniversary and will star David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor.

Ncuti Gatwa will then take control of the TARDIS as the Fifteenth Doctor, with his first episode airing over the festive period. It is unclear if Gold will remain with the show for Gatwa's first series.

