Launching later this week on Friday 28th April, viewers aged between five and 15 will be asked to draw Doctor Who fan art. But that's not all – they'll also be prompted to state why they would love the opportunity to win the prize of a lifetime.

Young Blue Peter viewers are in for a veritable treat with a certain Doctor Who -related upcoming prize.

The lucky winner will win an exclusive set tour, so if any Doctor Who child fans have been avidly wondering just how the TARDIS is shown the way it is, or the secrets behind some of the show's most awe-inspiring set designs, now's the time to get drawing.

The winner will get to go behind the scenes of the long-running sci-fi series and learn how the show is made, as well as everything about what the production design team behind Doctor Who gets up to.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

And not only that, the young winner will also be given a rare collectable Doctor Who 60th Blue Peter competition winner’s badge. The limited-edition badge is set to be revealed on this Friday's show and will be awarded to the top 500 competition entries.

Ellen Evans, editor of Blue Peter, commented: "We’re celebrating two 60th anniversaries this year, for Doctor Who and for the Blue Peter badge. The two programmes have collaborated many times over the years so I’m thrilled to be able to offer such a unique and exciting experience."

Read more:

David Tennant is a proud Gold Blue Peter badge holder and is of course returning as the Fourteenth Doctor later this year for three special episodes to coincide with the 60th anniversary.

In a message to fans, he said: "Brand new Blue Peter competition for Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary, the show that is – we all know the Doctor is well over 900 years old!"

The exciting fan competition will open this Friday 28th April at 5pm and will then close on Monday 15th May at 5pm, with full details of how to enter, rules and more being released on the Blue Peter site from Friday.

While we know that the upcoming Doctor Who anniversary celebrations are set to be triumphant, the occasion will also be marked on Blue Peter, with a special takeover on CBBC and BBC iPlayer later in the year.

More like this

So far this year already, we've had exciting new casting announcements for Doctor Who, as well as sneak peeks at costumes, a new series of novels, hints at "weird" anniversary scripts, an iconic monster's return and so much more.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.