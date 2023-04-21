And now, returning showrunner Russell T Davies has warned fans that not every character will survive their clash with the new antagonist played by RuPaul's Drag Race star Jinkx Monsoon.

There have been a lot of exciting Doctor Who announcements in recent days, from costume reveals for the Fifteenth Doctor and his companion to teasers about brand new villains .

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The BBC had already described Monsoon's character as "the Doctor's most powerful enemy yet" when first-look images were released earlier in the week – and now, Davies has got in on the act of describing the baddie.

Posting a still of the character on Instagram, Davies teased: "Jinkx Monsoon as… well who can that be?!"

He added: "SO much fun! So much terror! And not everyone is getting out of this alive…"

Read more:

It certainly seems like the villain will spell trouble for the new Doctor and Ruby Sunday (Mille Gibson), although we'll have to wait a little while longer before any more official information comes to light about the character.

Of course, that isn't likely to stop Whovians from speculating about Monsoon's role, and some fans have already landed on one interesting theory: that she could be taking part in the sci-fi show's first ever musical episode.

The theory is based both on Monsoon's past as a Broadway performer and the prominent piano keys on her costume. We'll certainly be keeping our eyes peeled for any more clues.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.