Sex Education breakout star Gatwa was announced as the Fifteenth Doctor last year, joining as celebrated screenwriter Russell T Davies returned to the show for another round of adventures in time and space.

The BBC has revealed a first look at Doctor Who stars Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson in 1960s-style attire, confirming that the TARDIS will travel back to that decade in the upcoming season 14.

Gibson is set to play human companion Ruby Sunday following a three-year stint on ITV's Coronation Street, which saw her win Best Young Performer at the British Soap Awards.

The duo will be seen in action during this year's Doctor Who Christmas special, setting the stage for the hotly anticipated season 14, which is currently in production.

A statement from the BBC reveals that the TARDIS has landed "in the swinging '60s", with an accompanying selection of photos showing Gatwa and Gibson in outfits inspired by the era.

The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) in Doctor Who. BBC/Bad Wolf/Disney

There's no word yet on exactly what this latest 1960s-set story will involve, with Doctor Who season 14 currently shrouded in much secrecy.

The latest fan theory surrounds the casting of Drag Race winner and Broadway star Jinkx Monsoon, which has led some to speculate that the show could be plotting a musical episode.

But of course, before Gatwa's tenure as the Doctor gets underway, we have the return of David Tennant and Catherine Tate to look forward to in a trilogy of 60th anniversary specials in November.

