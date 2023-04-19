Sladen, who played the iconic Sarah Jane Smith in Doctor Who , and then in her own spin-off, died in 2011, with fans and cast members often remembering her huge impact.

Daniel Anthony and Anjli Mohindra, stars of The Sarah Jane Adventures , have shared their favourite memories of the late, great Elisabeth Sladen .

As they reunite for the new Big Finish story Rani Takes on the World, Anthony, who played Clyde, and Mohindra, who played Rani, have recalled Sladen's "cheeky" sense of humour and the memories of her that will always make them smile.

"I have got one that springs to mind," Mohindra recalled.

"We were doing a scene in the Figaro, which is a notoriously small car and all four of us where in there. I think Lis and Tommy were up front and you and me were in the back.

"We'll never know but somebody blew off, don't know who it was, and we just laughed hysterically for ages and we just managed to calm ourselves down and then Lis laughed again and snorted so loudly and then we all were literally in hysterics for the rest of the afternoon."

Anthony added: "There was just a lot of laughter all the time with Lissie. When we used to get gooed, we'd be in fits of hysterics and Lissie would be the main instigator in that."

Sladen first appeared in Doctor Who in 1973, leaving as a regular cast member in 1976 but often reprising her role in decades to come.

She was so well-loved that when Russell T Davies rebooted Doctor Who, he created a spin-off based around her character, The Sarah Jane Adventures.

Sladen starred alongside a young cast including Tommy Knight (Luke), Anthony, and Mohindra.

