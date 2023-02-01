Sarah Jane first appeared in Doctor Who in 1973 for the Jon Pertwee serial The Time Warrior. After adventuring with the Third and Fourth Doctors, and battling the Daleks, Sontarans and Cybermen, among other classic villains, she left the show in 1976.

Elisabeth Sladen's Sarah Jane Smith was one of the best-loved Doctor Who companions of all time. On what would have been the actress's 77th birthday, fans have been celebrating her most iconic moments.

However, that wasn't to be the end of her story. She returned to the show numerous times, including in the 20th anniversary special The Five Doctors and in the emotional season 4 finale Journey's End.

Not only that, she was the star of her own spin-off, The Sarah Jane Adventures, and was even recently referenced in a touching special scene.

Sladen died in 2011 after being diagnosed with cancer and, 12 years after her death, the love for her is as strong as ever.

Fans have taken to social media to share some of their favourite Sarah Jane moments, with one posting a video of the character at the end of the season 4 episode Journey's End.

She tells the Tenth Doctor (David Tennant) in her no-nonsense way: "You know, you act like such a lonely man. But look at you! You've got the biggest family on Earth."

"Remembering Elisabeth Sladen on what would’ve been her 77th birthday," the fan wrote.

Another referenced the final scene in The Sarah Jane Adventures, when she says: "In all the universe, I never expected to find a family," with text on screen reading: "And the story goes on... forever."

One more pointed out that episode 2 of the Doctor Who special The Ark in Space, which Sladen starred in in the '70s, was originally broadcast on her 29th birthday.

"How nice that in #DoctorWho #TheArkInSpace Episode Two and on her birthday, Elisabeth Sladen gets the opening shot of the 25 minutes," they wrote.

Others have shared snaps of Sarah Jane and her companion, the robotic dog K9, who was gifted to her from The Doctor.

Meanwhile, more have remembered Sarah Jane's beautiful bond with the Fourth Doctor (Tom Baker) and her emotional exit from the show in 1976's The Hand of Fear, as she orders the Doctor: "Don't forget me."

He tells her: "Oh Sarah. Don't forget me," before foreshadowing just how important she'd become in the franchise, and adding: "Until we meet again."

Sarah Jane's last appearance in the Whoniverse might have been in 2011, but her impact is still felt today.

Just this week, a new Doctor Who scene teasing the upcoming Blu-Ray release of the complete ninth season of the classic series was released, and it features a special nod to the beloved companion.

At one point in the clip, classic companion Jo Jones (Katy Manning) can be seen using the Sonic Lipstick which was previously used by her friend in The Sarah Jane Adventures – presumably meaning that she has inherited it from Sarah Jane.

"Just my colour!" remarks a wistful Jo. "Oh, thank you Sarah Jane!"

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage and visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.