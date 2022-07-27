How to watch The Sarah Jane Adventures – is it streaming?

The series – which was aimed at slightly younger audiences than the main show – starred the sadly departed Elisabeth Sladen as the titular investigative journalist, as she helped keep the planet safe from extraterrestrial intruders along with some younger accomplices.

Earlier in 2022, Doctor Who spin-off The Sarah Jane Adventures celebrated the 15th anniversary of its first episode.

Despite ending back in 2011, it has retained a devoted following to this day – and indeed it was recently announced that star Anjli Mohindra will return as her character Rani for a brand new series of audio adventures for Big Finish.

With that in mind, you might be wondering where the series is currently available to watch – read on for everything you need to know.

How to watch The Sarah Jane Adventures

The Sarah Jane Adventures team BBC

The best way to watch The Sarah Jane Adventures at the moment is on BritBox – all five seasons of the show are available to watch on the streamer with both a regular subscription and the Amazon Prime Video add-on.

You can sign up now for a seven-day free trial for BritBox, while there are also free trials available for the Prime Video and BritBox add-on.

The first season is also available to watch on Virgin TV Go – but you won't be able to watch the subsequent runs on that platform.

Alternatively, it's possible to buy the series from a range of Premium VOD services, including Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and iTunes, with the cost per season varying between £5.49 and £10.49.

Is The Sarah Jane Adventures on Netflix?

No – although the show was once able to watch on Netflix, The Sarah Jane Adventures is not currently available on the streamer.

Is The Sarah Jane Adventures on BBC iPlayer?

Although every episode of the revived Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer – in addition to spin-off Torchwood – the same is not currently true of The Sarah Jane Adventures.

Should that change at any point in the future, we'll update this page accordingly.

The Sarah Jane Adventures on DVD

If you'd like to own physical copies of the series, you can buy The Sarah Jane Adventures: The Complete Collection DVD boxset on Amazon.

The boxset features every episode of the show in addition to some extra features and is available for the price of £36.43 at the time of writing.

The Sarah Jane Adventures is available to stream on BritBox. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.

