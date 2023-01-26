The teaser was written by Pete McTighe – whose past episodes include Praxeus and Kerblam! – and sees the Third Doctor's companion Jo Jones (Katy Manning) encounter some Sea Devils, including a baby that hatches from an egg.

A new Doctor Who scene teasing the upcoming Blu-Ray release of the complete ninth season of the classic series includes a touching nod to Sarah Jane Smith.

At one point in the clip, she can be seen using the Sonic Lipstick which was previously used by her friend in The Sarah Jane Adventures – presumably meaning that she has inherited it from Sarah Jane.

"Just my colour!" remarks a wistful Jo. "Oh, thank you Sarah Jane!"

You can watch the scene in full below:

The full ninth season of classic Doctor Who, the third run from Jon Pertwee's stint as the Doctor, will be available to own on Blu-Ray from Monday 20th March, with all 26 episodes having been newly remastered from the best available sources, and is available to pre-order now.

The season sees the Doctor and Jo face off against a range of familiar foes including Daleks, Ogrons, Sea Devils, Ice Warriors, Mutants and their great nemesis the Master (Roger Delgado), while they are also joined by the UNIT team of Brigadier Lethbridge-Stewart (Nicholas Courtney), Captain Yates (Richard Franklin) and Sergeant Benton (John Levene).

The set will include the following stories:

Doctor Who: The Collection - season 9 Blu-ray set

There are also a number of special features included in the eight-disc box set, including a look back on the season finale, profiles of director Michael E Briant and prolific stuntman Stuart Fell, and a documentary that sees Katy Manning and friends revisit the filming locations.

Meanwhile, there are five new episodes of the Behind the Sofa companion series for fans to enjoy, with Manning, Peter Davison (The Fifth Doctor), Wendy Padbury (Zoe), Sarah Sutton (Nyssa), Janet Fielding (Tegan), Sophie Aldred (Ace) and director Michael E Briant among those to feature.

Doctor Who: The Collection - Season 9 Blu-ray box set is available to pre-order now from Amazon.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

