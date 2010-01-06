Storyline

A scientific breakthrough brings the Doctor and Jo to the Newton Institute at Wootton. Here the Master, disguised as Professor Thascales, has developed a machine called Tomtit (Transmission of Matter through Interstitial Time) for his own ends: to summon Kronos, a Chronovore or "time eater". He uses Tomtit to thwart Unit via a series of time anomalies and to transport Krasis, a high priest, from Atlantis. Pursued by the Doctor and Jo, the Master flees in his Tardis to Atlantis, where he seeks a powerful crystal to bring the volatile Kronos under his permanent control…

First transmissions

Episode 1 - Saturday 20 May 1972

Episode 2 - Saturday 27 May 1972

Episode 3 - Saturday 3 June 1972

Episode 4 - Saturday 10 June 1972

Episode 5 - Saturday 17 June 1972

Episode 6 - Saturday 24 June 1972

Production

Location filming: April 1972 at Swallowfield and Mortimer, Berkshire; Stratfield Saye, Hampshire

Filming: March/April 1972 at Ealing Studios

Studio recording: April 1972 in TC3, May 1972 in TC4 and TC3

Cast

Doctor Who - Jon Pertwee

Brigadier Lethbridge Stewart - Nicholas Courtney

The Master (Professor Thascales) - Roger Delgado

Jo Grant - Katy Manning

Captain Mike Yates - Richard Franklin

Sergeant Benton - John Levene

Dr Ruth Ingram - Wanda Moore

Stuart Hyde - Ian Collier

Dr Percival - John Wyse

Dr Cook - Neville Barber

Proctor - Barry Ashton

Window cleaner - Terry Walsh

Krasis - Donald Eccles

Hippias - Aidan Murphy

Neophite - Keith Dalton

Kronos - Marc Boyle

Dalios - George Cormack

Knight - Gregory Powell

Unit sergeant - Simon Legree

Roundhead officer - Dave Carter

Farm worker - George Lee

Galleia - Ingrid Pitt

Crito - Derek Murcott

Lakis - Susan Penhaligon

Miseus - Michael Walker

Guard - Melville Jones

Minotaur - Dave Prowse

Face of Kronos - Ingrid Bower

Crew

Writer - Robert Sloman (& Barry Letts, uncredited on screen)

Incidental music - Dudley Simpson

Designer - Tim Gleeson

Script editor - Terrance Dicks

Producer - Barry Letts

Director - Paul Bernard

RT Review by Mark Braxton

Some story titles just don't inspire confidence, do they? Putting a "monster" in the shop window ought to be a safe bet, but the intangible qualifier ruins the effect. Time and monsters just don't go together. Neither Chronovores nor the similarly motivated Reapers of 2005's Father's Day work well - in concept or in execution - but at least the latter had a heart-breaking story driving it forward.

The Time Monster itself is a squawking annoyance whose design is no better than a Blue Peter Christmas-tree make. Luckily Persil the parrot isn't the be-all and end-all of an admittedly eventful six-parter…

The legendary kingdom of Atlantis is ripe for Whovian treatment, but the writers seem to have forgotten that its destruction has already been explained twice: in The Underwater Menace and The Daemons. Passing over such inattention, as indeed the Doctor Who fan has to occasionally, the early Atlantean scenes in flashback are nicely filmed and Tim Gleeson's sets are imperious. And this is truly exotic territory, with Hammer heroine Ingrid Pitt sitting in a wicker chair stroking a Siamese cat like Emmanuelle essaying Donald Pleasence.

But otherwise the characters' shoddy delineation renders most of the action in the ancient realm dull and unimportant. It's almost a relief when the city collapses, to the squeak of falling polystyrene and the wobble of camera.

Ineptitude and unfortunate comedy also abound in the present-day scenes, however: a temporally enmired Brigadier runs on the spot as if auditioning for Play Away, a model Tardis is whisked away on a chokingly visible wire, and a ham-fistedly scripted battle of the sexes elicits ridiculous lines such as "Boadicea here only wants to creep over to the lab and nobble the Master".

Is this really the same writing team that gave us The Daemons? It's not that we haven't had pseudo-science in the show before, but we almost drown in the stuff here. The Doctor's balancing of household objects on a bottle to counteract Tomtit is arrant piffle. If that's not bad enough, we're told that the reason it doesn't work is the absence of tea leaves!

It's not that The Time Monster is without merit. The barminess has a certain magnificence when, for instance, a medieval jouster forces Unit troops off the road, or in the Escher-esque impossibility of a Tardis within a Tardis. And there are profoundly serious moments . . . but any drama just dribbles away. There should be pathos when the 25-year-old Stuart becomes decrepit.

Much more than mere words should suggest to us that the Time Ram manoeuvre is "appallingly dangerous". And the actual moment when the Doctor, the Master and Jo could be about to die should be "rammed" home with close-ups of their reactions - not a zoom in on a crummy danger-dial prop.

Many poor decisions are taken, then, but there is still light amid the gloom. The interplay between the Doctor and Jo is magical at times. Katy Manning had easily - easily - the most winning smile of any companion (watch episode four again). Indeed, during their discussion about the Tardis as a living entity, it feels as though we have stumbled on a private joke: Manning looks as though she's just inhaled nitrous oxide.

Jo's devotion to the Doctor has been shown before, but not with the economy of two simple words. Following the Doctor's famous Gallifreyan reminiscence about his blackest and best day, he says, "I'm sorry I brought you to Atlantis." With absolute conviction, she replies: "I'm not."

There are two forms of madness in The Time Monster: delightful, almost Lewis Carroll-like absurdity and outright, galloping stupidity, and sadly it tips too often into the latter. It's deservedly fans' least favourite Jon Pertwee story - as voted in a 2009 poll - and despite glimpses of glory, The Time Monster lets the side down in an otherwise sturdy season nine.

What Katy did next…

“Jon had worked with Ingrid Pitt, you see. And there was a little bit of tension. He thought she and I probably wouldn’t get on very well. He said she could be quite difficult. It wasn’t very generous of him. But there’s all that business where as the Queen of Atlantis, she has the cat and is stroking it. And she used to come to rehearsal in this vast leopard-skin coat and after a few days she said, ‘I don’t vohnt a cat. I vohnt a tiger or I vohnt a lion.’ I was thinking, ‘Get a grip.’ I turned round and said, ‘Just fold your coat up.’ She and I bonded at that moment. And when she got the cat, of course, it scratched her right across the boob.”

(Talking to RT, April 2012)

RT's Patrick Mulkern interviews Katy Manning

Radio Times archive material

[Available on BBC DVD]