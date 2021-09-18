Sex Education season 4: Will Netflix series return?

After a nearly two-year-long wait for Sex Education season three, fans are naturally curious about the next raunchy trip to Moordale.

While the good news is that a fourth season hopefully won’t take quite as long to arrive, the bad news is that Netflix has not yet officially renewed the show for another run.

It’s standard practice for the streaming service to wait a few months to see how the latest season performs, however – so hopefully we’ll have more amateur sex therapy sessions on our screens in no time.

Here’s everything we know so far about Sex Education season four.

Will Sex Education return for season 4?

Netflix has not yet renewed Sex Education for a fourth season – but the cast and crew all seem keen on more comedic sexual escapades at Moordale High.

Crucially, creator Laurie Nunn is on board, telling The Hollywood Reporter. “I think these characters… they’ve got legs. I think I could do some more with them if we’re given the chance.”

The show’s big-name star Gillian Anderson also seems game to clear her schedule for another season, but pointed out that it’s ultimately up to the executives at Netflix.

“It has been discussed and I think, given how much people are enjoying it, I don’t see why it wouldn’t [continue], but things change,” Anderson told Collider. “Things are changing at Netflix daily, as we speak. And so at the end of the day, it’s nobody’s call but those guys at the top.”

Otis actor Asa Butterfield confirmed that there had been no more news on season four as of September 2021, but did propose a unique idea for a Sex Education film.

“[I want a] Christmas movie! Sex Education-themed,” Butterfield told Cosmopolitan UK. “We don’t know [whether there will be more.] It’s out of our hands at this point. I wish I could tell you more, I genuinely don’t know.”

Netflix has been a bit trigger-happy with cancellations once shows have reached the three-season mark in the past – but given the show’s huge popularity, critical acclaim and award wins, Sex Education season four seems highly likely.

Netflix has previously given Sex Education relatively quick renewals less than a month after the release of a new season – so a fourth season will hopefully be announced by the end of October 2021.

Sex Education season 4 release date rumours

We expect Sex Education season four to be released in September 2022 at the very earliest if it is indeed green-lit.

Sex Education seems to have a reasonably rapid turnaround, as the second season was released almost exactly a year after the first in January 2020.

However, filming of season three was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, and did not premiere until over eighteen months later in September 2021.

COVID-19 restrictions permitting, Sex Education could hopefully return to a yearly release cycle – though the show’s preference to shoot during the summer months may delay this somewhat.

Despite the show still awaiting a renewal, star Aimee Lou-Wood revealed back in June 2021 that she had already discussed season four storylines with the writers.

“I’m actually talking about a storyline for season four at the moment that I’m giving some feedback on,” Lou Wood told RadioTimes.com and other press at a BAFTA Q&A.

She added: “I’d love to be in the writer’s room for [season four] – saying that here. But then again… I’d also like to just go home and learn my lines!”

It seems season three’s delay may have given the writers more time to work on season four – so there’s a good chance filming can begin shortly after the show’s renewal.

Sex Education season 4 cast

The Sex Education cast is quite expansive, and barring any surprise developments we expect them all to return for season four.

This of course includes Asa Butterfield as awkward teenage sex therapist Otis, screen legend Gillian Anderson as his frank mother Jean, a scene-stealing Ncuti Gatwa as his irrepressible best friend Eric and Emma Mackey as troubled social outcast Maeve.

Other actors likely to re-enroll at Moordale include Connor Swindells as former bully Adam, a BAFTA-winning Aimee Lou Wood as ditzy Aimee, Kedar Williams-Stirling as jock Jackson and Alistair Petrie as the stern Mr Groff.

Sex Education does a great job of showcasing its supporting cast of course, so reappearances are likely for Tanya Reynolds as Lily, Mimi Keene as Ruby, Chaneil Kular as Anwar, Patricia Allison as Ola, Mikael Persbrandt as Lily’s dad Jakob, Samantha Spiro as Adam’s mum Maureen, Rakhee Thakrar as Miss Sands and Jim Howick as Mr Hendricks.

Simone Ashley is also expected to return as Untouchables member Olivia, so long as there is not a schedule clash now she is a lead in Bridgerton.

The cast list doesn’t stop there however – Sami Outalbali could be back as Eric’s former boyfriend Rahim, Chinenye Ezeudu will likely return as Jackson’s intelligent tutor Viv while George Robinson may well reappear as Maeve’s neighbour Isaac.

Netflix

Season three’s new additions will likely reprise their roles also, including Jason Isaacs as Mr Groff’s brother Peter, Dua Saleh as non-binary student Cal and possibly even Jemima Kirke as headmistress Hope Haddon.

We may also see Otis’ dad Remi (James Purefoy) pop up again, as well as Jackson’s mothers Roz (Sharon Duncan-Brewster), and Sofia (Hannah Waddingham).

It remains to be seen whether Maeve’s family will return as they are largely absent from her life – though Anne Marie-Duff is a likely candidate after appearing in both seasons two and three.

Maeve’s estranged brother Sean (Edward Bluemel) is a less likely prospect, as he has not been seen since season one.

“I have to wait and see really,” Bluemel told . “It’s definitely something that has been talked about and I think, judging by people who have watched the show, I think it makes sense if he does return.”

“It’s an interesting one playing a character who’s entire schtick is that he’s never there, because you’re like, ‘Oh yes, I’ve been cast as this brilliant role,’ but his main thing is that he’s never, ever there, so it’s quite funny waiting.”

Sex Education season 4 plot

It seems that season four will see a bit of a shake-up for the show, as costume designer Rosa Dias has teased that the ending of season three will see big repercussions for the series going forward.

“When you see series three, the end of it is really quite interesting,” she told Metro. “Whatever happens in four, if it happens, wow – the writers have got a challenge. They’ve got a massive challenge on their hands.

“It will be really interesting to see if they do do four, what they’re going to do. It’s massive.”

We’re unlikely to get any plot details on season four until nearer release, but even with a shake-up we expect the usual comedic and tender exploration of sexual issues while also developing the show’s many memorable characters, addressing important social issues on the way.

Sex Education season 4 trailer

We didn’t get a trailer for season three until ten days (!) before release – so with season four not even green-lit yet never mind filming, don’t expect a trailer for quite a while.

We’ll update this page with the Sex Education season four trailer as soon as it is released.

