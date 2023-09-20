New characters joining the series include Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy, Doctor Who's Thaddea Graham and many other exciting additions.

The final season will see Otis and Eric faced with a new future at Cavendish Sixth Form College after the closure of Moordale Secondary, and it's safe to say that it'll take some getting used to.

As well as new challenges for all students, Otis will also have to grapple with life as an older brother, being the 'other sex therapist' and navigating a long distance relationship with Maeve.

It's safe to say that Sex Education fans have a lot to look forward to in the final season, but when exactly can we expect the new episodes to land on Netflix? Well, read on to find out what time Sex Education season 4 lands.

What time is Sex Education season 4 released on Netflix?

Emma Mackey stars in Sex Education season 4 as Maeve Wiley. Thomas Wood/Netflix

The new fourth season of Sex Education will be available to stream on Netflix at 8am (BST) on Thursday 21st September 2023.

So, if you're a keen fan of the series, you can likely blitz through all eight episodes of the new season within a day, as it'll be available to watch early that morning.

The new series consists of eight episodes, with the synopses for each episode being revealed in censored spoilers by Netflix ahead of the release.

While fans have a lot to look forward to in the new season, it's bittersweet, as Sex Education will draw to a close with season 4.

Speaking about the decision to end the series, creator Laurie Nunn said: “During that process, it just started to feel very clear that the stories were coming to an end, the characters were being left in a place that I felt really good about it. I felt happy for them, and I felt like I’ve said everything that I want to say with these characters at this time.”

