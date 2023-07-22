Plot details are scarce for Doctor Who season 14, which is crafted by screenwriter and showrunner Russell T Davies, but Gatwa teased to Rolling Stone that it will see the well-travelled Time Lord "fighting with love".

He explained: "The quality I admire most about the Doctor is that they fight for every life in the universe. Good or bad, foe or friend, they see the importance of everyone's life – and that everyone and everything has a place in the universe.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"And they believe very much in not killing... [but] fighting with love. The show ultimately is about kindness and acceptance and that's what I love most about The Doctor – and Doctor Who."

These comments give an idea of the kind of Doctor that Gatwa will be playing, who seems likely to have more warm and welcoming persona than the comparably guarded takes of William Hartnell and Christopher Eccleston.

Read more:

It's been an exciting week for Doctor Who fans, with the BBC also dropping a first look at the show's redesigned sonic screwdriver, which will be making its first appearance soon.

If you're keen to see more from Gatwa before his TARDIS tenure begins, he takes a supporting role in this weekend's Barbie movie and will be playing Eric Effiong one last time in September's Sex Education season 4.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Episodes of the classic series are streaming on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.