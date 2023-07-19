Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice a major exciting detail in Tennant's image, too: a reveal of his new sonic. Of course, the sonic screwdriver is an integral part of the Doctor's adventures, but the poster quite cleverly doesn't reveal too much about the instrument.

We can spy some kind of claw mechanism but, aside from that, it looks as though it could be smaller than the Tenth Doctor's previous one. As for the intricate details of it, we'll just have to wait for an official sonic reveal.

The next two posters were of new characters Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) and Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor.

Fans have been quick to show their excitement for the new posters, especially one of the first looks at Gatwa's anticipated Time Lord. While it's only a glimpse of his upcoming character, fans have also been eyeing up a specific detail in the poster: the Doctor's ring.

In Gatwa's image, he's clearly wearing two silver rings, but could it perhaps be a homage to some of the past Doctors who also wore rings? One fan pointed out that very fact, tweeting: "Are we going back to the Hartnell ring that can control a Zarbi?"

If you cast your mind back, William Hartnell, Jon Pertwee and Peter Capaldi all wore rings, so it very well could be a nod to the Doctors that came before Gatwa's Doctor.

Another fan was also keen to pick up the similarities between Gatwa's character poster and Capaldi's, posting them both side-by-side and writing: "Same vibe…love it!"

As for Donna's character poster and Ruby's character poster, it's safe to say that the world is ready for the companions to take centre stage, with responses ranging from "She is just flawless!" to it being "surreal" that Tate is reprising her role as Donna.

The posters are a welcome addition to the exciting run-up to seeing Gatwa on our screens as the Doctor. While there's a little while yet until we see him on screen in the role, the Christmas Doctor Who special really couldn't come soon enough, with Gatwa set to appear.

In the meantime, there will obviously be the next batch of Doctor Who's three 60th anniversary special episodes, which will star David Tennant.

