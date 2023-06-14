But, before Gatwa steps into the Time Lord's shoes, David Tennant will reprise the role, or an iteration of it anyway. He will also be joined by Catherine Tate as companion Donna Noble, a decision Tate has revealed was a "complete no-brainer".

Especially since she thought she wouldn't get to play the iconic role again.

Speaking on The One Show, Tate was asked whether it was an immediate yes when she was asked to play Donna once more for the sci-fi series' 60th anniversary.

"Oh, gosh, of course it was," she said. "Absolutely a complete no-brainer. I don't think David and I thought for a second we'd ever get another bite of those cherries. And we did. And it was like, I think for the both of us, it was like slipping into old slippers."

The pair will return to our screens later this year to celebrate 60 years of Doctor Who, over a decade after their last episode together, two-part holiday special The End of Time, aired.

They will be joined by Heartstopper's Yasmin Finney, who'll be playing a new character named Rose which, like Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor, has caused plenty of intrigue among fans.

The three anniversary specials are set to begin airing in November this year, meaning we don't have too much longer to wait before we find out what it's all about and what Tate's Donna has been up to since we last caught up with her before her wedding.

